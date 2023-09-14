- Today, the ECB delivered a 25bp rate hike and indicated that it is now on pause, which is fully in line with our expectation.
- ECB still expects inflation will ‘remain too high for too long’, but it now wants to work with the 'patience' argument more than the ‘level’ argument for additional hikes, i.e. see the lagged effect of the monetary policy tightening already implemented impact the inflation outlook.
- The ECB’s staff inflation projection was revised higher for 2023 and 2024 but lower for 2025. For core inflation, the projection is now slightly lower across the board.
- We recommend to pay the December 2023 ECB meeting.
No additional ECB hikes
Today, the ECB announced that all three policy rates will be hiked by 25bp (effective from 20 September) and guided that it will not make any more hikes for now. In our view, the monetary policy statement can best be described as a balancing act in a stagflationary-ish environment. The ECB’s clear message to markets is that inflation is still too strong, but economic activity and the outlook are weaker. As a result, today’s decision should be seen as a compromise in the governing council. During the Q&A session, president Lagarde also said that today’s hike was taken on the back of a ‘solid majority’ as ‘some’ members favoured a pause to see how the monetary policy decisions already taken so far are working through the economy.
It was somewhat surprising to us that the ECB didn’t include much optionality for additional rate hikes, should the incoming data warrant it. The guidance provided was clear the ECB is on pause for now as it weighs the weakening economic outlook and its impact on inflation. As usual, Lagarde also highlighted that the three key elements still prevail in their reaction function: monetary policy transmission, inflation outlook and the economic and financial data. As such, given the current information, the ECB is done with further hikes, but should economic acitivity hold up better than anticipated or inflation see another rise near term, the ECB is ready to adjust its policy rate. Overall, we see the ECB’s monetary policy-setting approach focusing on the 'patience’ argument and not the ‘level’ one.
During the Q&A session, Lagarde also said that the transmission channel is working faster in the current hiking cycle than in previous hiking cycles.
The ECB didn’t discuss advancing PEPP reinvestments or potential APP sales today. The Italian-German bond spread tightened marginally on the ECB not having discussed further balance sheet normalisation.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
