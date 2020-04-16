- American economy activity has pulled back “sharply and abruptly”.
- Leisure, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and energy sectors hardest hit.
- Food and medical suppliers saw strong demand but encountered supply problems.
The US economy plunged into a deep freeze in the last two weeks of March as government mandated business closures shuttered stores and factories across the country and layoffs threw millions out of work in the public health effort to stop the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Beige Book assembled for the April 28-29 FOMC meeting by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. “All districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months.”
March 15 FOMC
This dire assessment from the 12 regional Fed districts is composed from interviews of the bank’s business contacts that took place from the FOMC meeting on March 15 through April 6. It is very likely the same type of information that the governors had been receiving in the two weeks leading up to the 1% rate cut and $700 billion quantitative easing program on the 15th.
Fed Funds
Reuters
“Employment declined in all Districts, steeply in many cases…[and] cuts were most severe in the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors... Many dictricts said severe job cuts were widespread, including the manufacturing and energy sectors.” “Contacts in several Districts noted they were cutting employment via temporary layoffs and furloughs that they hoped to reverse once business activity resumes. The near-term outlook was for more job cuts in coming months.”
Although the first initial jobless claims numbers that showed the depth of the labor market damage were not released until March 26, the Fed’s actions 11 days earlier was designed to provide as much support as possible for a US economy headed into a period unlike any experienced before.
Market reaction
Markets were surprised and frightened by the March 15 Fed actions assuming that the central bank had better information. The rate cut failed to quell the equity rout which did not reach bottom until the following Monday the 23rd, three days before the first initial claims figures that confirmed the severity of the job losses on the 26th.
The dollar reached its risk aversion high against the euro at 1.0636 on the 20th, the Friday after the Fed’s Sunday meeting and versus the yen at 111.72 on the 24th the following Tuesday.
There is an old saying on Wall Street, ‘Never buck the Fed’ meaning never go against Fed policy. Or to put it another way, if the central bank is making a surprise cut in rates, there is a very good reason.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6300 on USD strength, ignores Australian Jobs
Having failed to hold above 0.6300, AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6300 despite better-than-expected Australian jobs data for March, as broad-based US dollar strength continues to weigh.
USD/JPY looking to 108.00 in USD risk-off correction
USD/JPY extends gains towards 108.00, as the US dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.
US Jobless Claims Preview: Facts that retain the ability to move markets
The American labor market debacle is slated to moderate slightly when initial jobless claims for the week of April 10 are released. Expectations have been dashed for three weeks running as job losses have continued to outstrip forecasts.
WTI: Up 3% in Asia, Wednesday's 18-year low not confirmed by daily RSI
WTI crude is flashing green in Asia amid signs of temporary loss of bearish momentum on technical charts. The black gold is trading at $20.46, representing a 3 percent gain on the day, having hit a low of $19.21 on Wednesday.
Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak
Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.