The EUR/USD pair dropped as much as 1.0555 and now it has rebounded. It’s located at 1.0564 at the time of writing and is fighting hard to come back higher. Fundamentally, the German Gfk Consumer Climate, the Eurozone Private Loans, and M3 Money Supply came in worse than expected. Later, the US is to release the Core Durable Goods Orders and Durable Goods Orders. Poor economic figures should weaken the greenback.
Technically, the price action signaled a bullish divergence in the short term. Personally, I’ve drawn an ascending pitchfork hoping that I’ll catch a new leg higher. Testing and retesting the lower median line and making a new higher high activates a larger rebound.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.0550 as US Dollar holds firmer
EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow range near six-month lows near 1.0550 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar clings to the recent gains, despite retreating US Treasury bond yields, weighing negatively on the pair.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2150, US data in focus
GBP/USD is consolidating the downside near 1.2150 in the early European trading hours on Wednesday. Upbeat US data reinforces bets for one more Fed rate hike this year, underpinning the US Dollar at the expense of the Pound Sterling. US data awaited.
Gold price languishes near five-week low, risk-off impulse helps limit losses for now
Gold price (XAU/USD) has been trending lower after facing rejection near the very important 200-day SMA last week and continues losing ground for the third successive day on Wednesday.
This short-term Bitcoin holder indicator forecasts another rally for BTC
Bitcoin price has been malleable to the short-term holder movements. A large spike in profits for short-term holders is almost always met by a correction in BTC.
US government shutdowns and US Dollar implications
A potential US government shutdown that could start October 1st looms, the chances of which are more or less seen as a coin flip at this point. Should a shutdown transpire, there could be a negative impact of the US Dollar.