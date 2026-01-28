TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: US President Trump and Federal Reserve keeping markets on their toes

EUR/USD Price Forecast: US President Trump and Federal Reserve keeping markets on their toes
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1976

  • US President Donald Trump spurred a USD sell-off by saying the Greenback is doing great.
  • The United States Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates on hold.
  • EUR/USD neared 1.2100, peaking at its highest since June 2021.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.2082 during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, as the Greenback collapsed across the FX board following comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump. When asked about the latest US Dollar (USD) decline, Trump said he was not concerned about its decline, adding, “I think it’s great.”

Other than that, President Trump reiterated that he will announce the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair “soon,” noting interest rates will come after with the new Chair. His words had a steeper impact ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, scheduled for later on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely anticipated to maintain the benchmark interest rate on hold in the range of 3.5%-3.75%, which means the announcement will likely have a limited impact on the USD. Instead, market participants will turn their eyes to Chair Jerome Powell’s words in the press conference that follows the meeting.

Meanwhile, the number of nominees for the next Fed Chair has come down to three: BlackRock's chief bond investment manager, Rick Rieder, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, and former Fed Governor Kevin ‍Warsh. There is a possibility that President Trump decides to announce his nominee within the Fed’s event, to overshadow Powell.

Data-wise, Germany released the GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved in February to -24.1 from the previous -26.9, also beating expectations of -25.8. The American macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer besides the Fed.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

From a technical point of view, the 4-hour chart shows that EUR/USD retreated from its early peak, but retains its bullish bias. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads firmly north above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, in line with the bullish bias. The 20 SMA at 1.1893 provides dynamic support. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator advances after correcting overbought conditions, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned north at 69, consistent with strong upside momentum.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades in the red, but technical readings suggest buyers retain control. The Momentum indicator eases but remains positive, indicating the advance pause but retains traction. The RSI indicator corrected extreme overbought readings, aiming lower yet at around 71, not enough to consider a steeper decline ahead. Finally, the pair develops above all bullish moving averages, with the 20-day SMA at around 1.1730.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after Fed delivers a hawkish hold

EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after Fed delivers a hawkish hold

The US Federal Reserve decided to hold its fire, as expected, helping the US Dollar recover some additional ground. The Greenback advances as Chair Powell starts his press conference.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Big Tech Earnings: Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Apple to steer market trajectory

Big Tech Earnings: Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Apple to steer market trajectory

Four companies are set to decide the direction of the stock market this week, with guidance – not headline earnings – likely determining whether the AI rally continues or cracks.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers