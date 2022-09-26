EUR/USD
The Euro bounces from new 20-year low (0.9548) hit overnight, in extension of Friday’s almost 1.5% drop. Bears faced a headwinds after break of initial target at 0.9601 (Sep 2002 low), with profit-taking on oversold conditions, seen rather as a positioning for fresh push lower, as technical picture is bearish and worsening fundamentals add to negative outlook.
Traders got stuck after reversing from short to long positions on ECB’s 0.75% rate, as Fed hiked for the third consecutive time by 75 basis points and signaled it will remain on aggressive track that continued to inflate dollar.
In addition, downbeat German Ifo data confirm that the Eurozone economy remains fragile, while single currency could be also. dragged by weakening pound on UK fiscal drama.
Recovery was so far capped by Fibo 23.6% of 1.0197/0.9548 bear-leg (0.9701), with firm break here needed to ease downside pressure and allow for extension towards key barrier at 0.9796 (Fibo 38.2% / falling daily Tenkan-sen).
Otherwise, bears will remain fully in play while the action stays below 0.9701 and risk retest of 0.9547 low, loss of which would open way for test of psychological 0.90 support.
Res: 0.9701; 0.9740; 0.9796; .9812.
Sup: 0.9620; 0.9601; 0.9548; 0.9500.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.9989
- R2 0.9921
- R1 0.9805
- PP 0.9737
-
- S1 0.9621
- S2 0.9553
- S3 0.9437
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 0.9650
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum near 0.9700 during the European trading hours on Monday and returned below 0.9650. The risk-averse market environment helps the greenback preserve its strength and forces the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD rises above 1.0800 on BoE chatter
GBP/USD has regained its traction and rose above 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Monday. Market chatter about the Bank of England possibly delivering a statement later in the day seems to be helping the British pound find demand.
Gold fails to hold above $1,640 as US yields push higher Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.