EUR/USD Forecast: Why this slide could be a buying opportunity, levels to watch

- EUR/USD has slipped from 1.18 as growth fears boost the safe-haven dollar.
- Speculation about looser Fed policy and Europe's better covid situation could turn the tide.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing that the pair is out of overbought conditions.
New week, new trend? After staging an impressive turnaround late last week, it seems that worries have taken over and are sending EUR/USD back down toward the lows. However, bad news could turn into good news.
The latest downbeat development to boost the safe-haven dollar came from Beijing. China reported weaker than expected increases in industrial output and retail sales, which piled on top of fears that the world's second-largest economy is suffering from another disruptive covid wave. Moreover, authorities seem reluctant to inject new stimuli.
In the US, investors are still trying to understand the plunge in consumer confidence. The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index gauge for August tumbled to 70.2 points – below the worst levels seen in the pandemic. Even if the data is skewed, it seems the world's largest economy is slowing down. That is bad news for the rest of the world.
However, last week's US economic releases also included hopeful signs of slower inflation. While the headline Consumer Price Index remained at 5.4% YoY – above expectations – Core CPI rose by only 0.3% MoM, below estimates. Inflation may be "cresting" ahead of a slide.
If price rises are set to fall, the Federal Reserve could keep its monetary policy looser for longer – delay the tapering of its bond-buying scheme. That would mean printing more dollars, weighing on the value of the currency.
Printing of greenbacks is also in the realm of the government. Congress continues debating two spending packages, a smaller "hard" infrastructure bipartisan bill and more ambitious legislation backed only by Democrats.
While the sums are far from being finalized, trillions of dollars are on their way, and that could boost sentiment and lift the entire global economy. Investors have been waiting to see it to believe it, but they could begin watching Capitol Hill sooner rather than later.
In the old continent, there are reasons to be cheerful about Europe's high levels of vaccination and lower caseload of COVID-19 infections. That is an advantage for the euro.
Source: FT
Overall, there are reasons to see Friday's upward move as the beginning of an uptrend and Monday's slide as a mere correction.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has dropped below 70, thus exiting overbought conditions and allowing for fresh rises. The currency pair has also topped the 50 Simple Moving Average but still remains below the 100 and 200 SMAs. All in all, bulls are gaining ground.
Resistance awaits at 1.1805, which was Friday's high, followed by 1.1825, 1.1860 and 1.1910. All were stepping stones on the way down.
Below the daily low of 1.1778, the next cushion is at 1.1770, where the 50 SMA hits the price. Further down, 1.1720 and 1.17 – the critical double bottom – await the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.