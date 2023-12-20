EUR/USD Current price: 1.0938
- The US Dollar gains ground despite Treasury yields retreating further.
- US and EU Consumer Confidence stand out in an otherwise quiet American session.
- EUR/USD gains bearish traction in the near term, could fall through 1.0900.
The US Dollar is in better shape on Wednesday, advancing against most major rivals. EUR/USD eased from its weekly peak at 1.0987 and trades in the 1.0930 region, with the market’s volatility limited ahead of the winter holidays and a United States (US) inflation update.
The USD advances despite Treasury yields continuing to retreat. The 10-year note offers 3.87% ahead of the opening, down 5 basis points (bps) and at fresh multi-week lows. Meanwhile, the 2-year note yield shed 7 bps at 4.36%.
Meanwhile, the Eurozone released minor figures. The October seasonally adjusted Current Account posted a surplus of €33.8 billion, better than the €31.2 billion from September. Also, Construction Output in the same month declined 1% MoM, worsening from the previous 0.9% advance. The EU will later release the preliminary estimate of December Consumer Confidence, while the US will publish December CB Consumer Confidence and November Existing Home Sales.
It is worth adding that the USD also benefited from the GBP/USD slide, as the British Pound retreated sharply following the release of softer-than-anticipated inflation figures. Finally, European stocks trade mixed, limiting demand for high-yielding currencies.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trimmed most of its Tuesday’s gains, although the bearish potential remains limited according to technical readings in the daily chart. The pair keeps developing above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently converging with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0447/1.1016 rally at around 1.0880. At the same time, the Momentum indicator aims marginally higher within neutral levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned south above its midline, suggesting the slide may continue.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, however, EUR/USD is poised to extend its slide. It is currently pressuring from above a bearish 20 SMA, which reflects a firmer selling interest. Finally, technical indicators also gyrated south but so far remain above their midlines. The slide may likely accelerate on a break below 1.0915, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.0915 1.0880 1.0845
Resistance levels: 1.0965 1.1000 1.1040
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
