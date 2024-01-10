- EUR/USD stays below 1.0950 after closing in the red on Tuesday.
- Technical sellers could take action if the pair breaks below 1.0900.
- Markets will keep a close eye on the 10-year US Treasury note auction later in the day.
EUR/USD edged lower on Tuesday as the risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength against its rivals. The pair struggles to stage a rebound early Wednesday and trades below 1.0950.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.27%
|0.13%
|0.16%
|0.21%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|0.16%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|CAD
|-0.20%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The bearish opening in Wall Street provided a boost to the USD in the American session on Tuesday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower. In the European morning, US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day as investors grow increasingly concerned over the potential impact of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on energy prices and inflation. According to the CNBC News, Iran-backed Houthi militants launched the largest attack to date on commercial merchant vessels in the Red Sea late Tuesday.
The US economic docket will not feature any high-impact data releases on Wednesday and market participants will pay close attention to the 10-year US Treasury note auction. Since rising to 4.61% in October auction, the high-yield declined to 4.5% and 4.29% in November and December, respectively. In case the high-yield comes in below 4% in January auction, the USD could come under renewed bearish pressure and help EUR/USD gain traction.
Later in the American session, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will be delivering a speech. Following the December policy meeting, Williams said that it was premature to talk about the timing of a policy pivot. In case Williams clings to the hawkish tone, the USD could hold its ground.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD trades dangerously close to 1.0920, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. Just below that level, the lower-limit of the ascending regression trend channel aligns as next support at 1.0900. A 4-hour close below the latter could attract technical sellers and open the door to an extended decline toward 1.0850 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend).
On the upside, near-term resistances are located at 1.0960-1.0970 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA), 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.1050 (mid-point of the ascending channel).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950 Premium
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.