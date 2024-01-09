- EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0950 for the second straight day.
- The pair remains stuck between the 100- and 200-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart.
- The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases.
EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and extending its consolidation near 1.0950.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.15%
|-0.25%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
|-0.49%
|0.08%
|-0.38%
|EUR
|0.15%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|0.33%
|-0.31%
|0.24%
|-0.22%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|0.43%
|-0.23%
|0.33%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|-0.23%
|0.21%
|-0.45%
|0.10%
|-0.36%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.33%
|-0.43%
|-0.18%
|-0.64%
|-0.11%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|0.46%
|0.33%
|0.23%
|0.49%
|0.69%
|0.58%
|0.10%
|NZD
|-0.07%
|-0.24%
|-0.33%
|-0.10%
|0.10%
|-0.55%
|-0.46%
|CHF
|0.37%
|0.22%
|0.12%
|0.37%
|0.56%
|-0.11%
|0.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The cautious start to the week helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals in the first half of the day on Monday. In the American session, however, the bullish action in Wall Street made it difficult for the USD to gather strength. Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly survey showed that the consumers' one-year-ahead inflation expectation dropped to 3% in December from 3.4% in November. This marked the lowest reading since January 2021 and didn't allow the USD to find demand.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said that his bias for monetary policy was for it to remain tight and argued that the Fed would need to lower the policy rate by a total of 50 basis points in 2024. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stabilized above 4% later in the American session and helped the USD limit its losses.
Eurostat will release November Unemployment Rate data later in the day, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable reaction due to its lagging nature. November Goods Trade Balance and NFIB Business Optimism Index will be featured in the US economic docket but investors are unlikely to take large positions based on these figures, especially while waiting for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that will be published on Thursday.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD has been fluctuating between the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart since January 3. 1.0990-1.1000 (100-period SMA, psychological level) aligns as key resistance on the upside ahead of 1.1050 (mid-point of the ascending regression trend channel) and 1.1100 (psychological level).
In case EUR/USD drops below 1.0920 (200-period SMA), 1.0900 (lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as next immediate support before 1.0850 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950 Premium
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.