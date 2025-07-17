EUR/USD trades below 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday.

The US Dollar gathers strength after weakening against its rivals on Wednesday.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier macroeconomic data releases.

EUR/USD loses its traction after posting moderate gains on Wednesday and trades slightly below 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.70% 0.70% 1.04% 0.33% 1.51% 1.38% 0.85% EUR -0.70% -0.02% 0.34% -0.38% 0.79% 0.67% 0.13% GBP -0.70% 0.02% 0.32% -0.36% 0.81% 0.69% 0.29% JPY -1.04% -0.34% -0.32% -0.59% 0.45% 0.38% -0.16% CAD -0.33% 0.38% 0.36% 0.59% 1.17% 1.05% 0.52% AUD -1.51% -0.79% -0.81% -0.45% -1.17% -0.15% -0.66% NZD -1.38% -0.67% -0.69% -0.38% -1.05% 0.15% -0.53% CHF -0.85% -0.13% -0.29% 0.16% -0.52% 0.66% 0.53% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure in the American session on Wednesday and helped EUR/USD edge higher after CBS News reported that United States (US) President Donald Trump asked Republican lawmakers whether he should fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.

Early Thursday, the USD benefits from the cautious market stance and weighs on EUR/USD. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and June Retail Sales data.

Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 235,000 from 227,000 in the previous week. A reading below 220,000 could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the flip side, a negative surprise, with a reading above 240,000, could limit the USD's gains.

Meanwhile, Eurostat announced that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices rose 2% on a yearly basis in June. This print matched the flash estimate and came in line with the market expectation, failing to trigger a reaction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading slightly below 1.1600, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. In case this level remains intact as resistance, 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend) and 1.1500 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support levels.

On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1715 (100-period Simple Moving Average) once EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1600.