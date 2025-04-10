EUR/USD trades decisively higher on the day above 1.1000 on Thursday.

The US Dollar (USD) stays under bearish pressure as US-China trade war heats up.

The US economic calendar will feature inflation data for March.

After rising toward 1.1100 on Wednesday, EUR/USD lost its traction in the American session and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair gathers bullish momentum in the European session on Thursday and trades comfortably above 1.1000.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.65% 0.16% 0.51% -1.21% -1.65% -1.55% -0.97% EUR 0.65% 1.10% 1.84% 0.06% -1.07% -0.29% 0.29% GBP -0.16% -1.10% -0.58% -1.03% -2.14% -1.37% -0.80% JPY -0.51% -1.84% 0.58% -1.70% -1.20% -0.82% -1.13% CAD 1.21% -0.06% 1.03% 1.70% -0.78% -0.34% -0.03% AUD 1.65% 1.07% 2.14% 1.20% 0.78% 0.79% 1.38% NZD 1.55% 0.29% 1.37% 0.82% 0.34% -0.79% 0.59% CHF 0.97% -0.29% 0.80% 1.13% 0.03% -1.38% -0.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure in the European session on Wednesday and allowed EUR/USD to push higher after China responded to US tariffs by imposing additional 84% tariffs on US imports from April 10, up from the 34% previously announced.

Later in the American session, US President Donald Trump announced that he authorized a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs effective immediately but lifted the tariff rate on Chinese imports to 125%. In turn, the USD Index recovered its losses and forced EUR/USD to retrace its daily rally.

Early Thursday, China's Commerce Ministry and Foreign Ministry published a joint statement, saying that they will take further measures to oppose the US bullying. The USD struggles to build on Wednesday's rebound following this development and helps EUR/USD push higher.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index data for March. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI are forecast to rise by 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. In case the monthly core CPI reading comes in above the market expectation, the immediate reaction could support the USD and cap EUR/USD's upside. Conversely, a soft core CPI print could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 60, reflecting a buildup of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD could face immediate resistance at 1.1050 (static level) before 1.1100 (static level) and 1.1145 (April 3 high). On the downside, 1.1000 (static level, round level) aligns as immediate support before 1.0950 (static level) and 1.0900 (static level, round level).