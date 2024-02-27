- EUR/USD registered its highest daily close since early February on Monday.
- The technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.
- The pair could push higher once it stabilizes above 1.0860.
EUR/USD extended its recovery at the beginning of the week and registered its highest daily close since early February at 1.0850 on Monday. The pair faces immediate resistance at 1.0860 and it could continue to push higher once this level turns into support.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde told the European Parliament on Monday that wage pressure in the Euro area were still strong and added that the restrictive policy stance was acting as a safeguard against a wage-price spiral. Lagarde's remarks helped the Euro hold its ground during the American trading hours.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.35%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|0.26%
|-0.22%
|EUR
|0.35%
|0.23%
|0.27%
|0.54%
|0.32%
|0.63%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.13%
|-0.23%
|0.03%
|0.31%
|0.09%
|0.39%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.27%
|-0.05%
|0.30%
|0.04%
|0.34%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|-0.20%
|-0.54%
|-0.32%
|-0.28%
|-0.23%
|0.07%
|-0.42%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.32%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.20%
|0.30%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.61%
|-0.38%
|-0.35%
|-0.10%
|-0.30%
|-0.48%
|CHF
|0.23%
|-0.13%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.40%
|0.18%
|0.50%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, January Durable Goods Orders data will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors expect a 4.8% decline following December unchanged reading. Although this data by itself is unlikely to influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook, a positive reading could help the US Dollar (USD) find demand with the immediate reaction. Unless markets turn risk-averse in the second half of the day, however, the USD's gains are likely to remain limited.
The US economic calendar will also offer Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for February and December Housing Price Index.
Earlier in the day, the data from Germany showed that the Gfk Consumer Confidence Index improved slightly to -29 in March from -29.6 in February. This print came in line with analysts' estimate and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60 and EUR/USD closed the last 5 4-hour candles above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting the bullish bias.
1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as immediate resistance for EUR/USD. Once the pair starts using that level as support, it could target 1.0900-1.0910 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0940 (static level).
On the downside, key support seems to have formed at 1.0830 (ascending trend line, 200-period SMA) ahead of 1.0800 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, psychological level) and 1.0780 (100-period SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
