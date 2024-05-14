- EUR/USD trades above 1.0750 after closing in positive territory on Monday.
- Producer inflation data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
EUR/USD benefited from the modest selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and closed in positive territory on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet below 1.0800 early Tuesday ahead of key events.
The slight improvement seen in risk mood made it difficult for the USD to find demand at the beginning of the week and allowed EUR/USD to stretch higher. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman Philip Jefferson said that he was in favor of maintaining current interest rates until there was evidence of moderation in price pressures, helping the USD limit its losses.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for April later in the session. Markets expect the PPI to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis following the 0.2% increase recorded in March. A stronger-than-forecast monthly PPI increase could provide a boost to the USD and force EUR/USD to turn south. On the other hand, a soft PPI print ahead of Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data could trigger a risk rally, hurting the USD and helping EUR/USD gain traction.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 14:00 GMT. If Powell pushes back against expectations for a policy pivot in September, the market positioning suggests that the USD could outperform its rivals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September stands around 40%.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
1.0790-1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend, static level) area forms initial resistance for EUR/USD. In case the pair climbs above that level and starts using is as support, it could target 1.0830 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) next.
On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.0751.0740 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart), 1.0720 (100-period SMA) and 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
