EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls could retain control once 1.0800 is confirmed as support

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.0800 early Thursday.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed on Independence Day.

Euro needs to confirm 1.0800 as support to continue to push higher.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0810 to touch its highest level since June 12 on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.0800 early Thursday.

Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US triggered a US Dollar (USD) selloff during the American trading hours on Wednesday and helped EUR/USD turn north.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.80% -0.88% 0.34% -0.39% -0.77% -0.31% 0.35% EUR 0.80% -0.31% 0.84% 0.11% -0.09% 0.19% 0.86% GBP 0.88% 0.31% 1.13% 0.43% 0.23% 0.50% 1.17% JPY -0.34% -0.84% -1.13% -0.72% -1.04% -0.65% 0.04% CAD 0.39% -0.11% -0.43% 0.72% -0.34% 0.07% 0.74% AUD 0.77% 0.09% -0.23% 1.04% 0.34% 0.27% 1.02% NZD 0.31% -0.19% -0.50% 0.65% -0.07% -0.27% 0.69% CHF -0.35% -0.86% -1.17% -0.04% -0.74% -1.02% -0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The ADP reported that private sector payrolls rose 150,000 in June, falling short of analysts' estimate of 160,000, and the weekly data published by the Department of Labor showed that there were 238,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits, up from 233,000 in the previous week.

Finally, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 48.8 in June from 53.8 in May, pointing to a contraction in the service sector's business activity. Additionally, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index of the PMI survey dropped to 46.1 and 56.3, respectively.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Federal Reserve rate cut declined to 27% from 32% before Wednesday's data releases.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. Hence, EUR/USD's action could remain subdued. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD climbed above 1.0800 on Wednesday, where the 100-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) converge, but failed to make a daily close this level. Once 1.0800 is confirmed as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0840 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.0900 (psychological level, static level).

In case 1.0800 stays intact as resistance, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0730-1.0740 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 20-day SMA) could be seen as support levels.