As written Sunday and reiterated today, EUR/USD short 1.2214 and 1.2224 to target 1.2134. Then 3 days later, EUR/USD achieved 1.2217. Note EUR/USD dead stopped on the way down at reported 1.2174. The target remains 1.2134 then EUR/USD is challenged to break 1.2114 or rise to next target at 1.2174 which means we are short again for next week.
EUR/USD's day trade complied to the weekly target for extra pips and many more during the week while waiting for EUR/USD's target.
Knowing the EUR/USD target at 1.2214 and 1.2224, the weekly trade option was long anywhere during the week then short at 1.2214 to target 1.2134. EUR/USD lows this week achieved at 1.2144 then long to target 1.2214 profited 70 pips and short 1.2214 profited so far 40 pips for a total profit of 110 pips and running.
And this is the way it goes every week for 18 currency pairs and without failure using pen, paper and calculator.
USD/CAD's weekly target 1.2201 on a break of 1.2179, 1.2184 and 1.2199 achieved 1.2116 . .
Despite a 36 pip miss to USD/CAD weekly entry, USD/CAD lifted again from 1.2056 today to trade 60ish pips to 1.2116 for the day trade. USD/CAD remains deeply oversold for the weekly trade while the day trade today was actually a serious underperformer.
Not only will USD/CAD longs next week persist as usual but USD/CAD remains in the routine as day trades.
Range compression next week looks like another guarantee. Despite range compression for the past 4 weeks, overall weekly trades are actually running perfectlyas this period is a great timer to hit trades.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
