EUR/USD is looking for a bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone but price action will also need to break the channel bottom to confirm a wave 3.

The GBP/USD has many support and resistance levels closeby. A bounce setup seems to have the best odds.

The GBP/USD is testing a key resistance zone.

The EUR/USD is either building a bearish ABC or 123 pattern and the 1.20 support zone will be critical for that decision.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.