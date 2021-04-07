EUR/USD is showing strong bullish momentum with a target at 1.1950 and 1.2025. Bull flag patterns could confirm the continuation higher.

The GBP/USD is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci level. A bullish bounce could indicate one more swing up.

EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview

The EUR/USD is showing strong bullish daily candles after a bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.17. The bullish reversal has already reached 1.19 and bull flag patterns are expected before reaching the target zone of 1.1950 and 1.2025 within a wave 5 of A.

The GBP/USD could be completing a bearish ABC pattern within wave B and ready for a move up within wave C if price action can break above the 21 ema zones on the 1 hour and 4 hour chart.

