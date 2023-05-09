EUR/USD: A completed skewed triangle gives a signal of further growth

For the EURUSD pair, in the long term, we can observe the formation of a correction wave IV inside a large impulse. Cycle correction IV, most likely, takes the form of a primary double zigzag.
The actionary leg and the bearish corrective intervening wave are completed. The final actionary wave may be under development.
Like the previous primary waves, can take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)- (C). The first impulse (A) and correction (B) in the form of a skewed triangle are fully completed. In the near future, we expect growth in the potential impulse (C) to 1.135. At that level, this impulse will be equal to wave (A).
An alternative scenario suggests that the primary wave is not a simple zigzag, but a double one. It is marked with sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y).
The intermediate wave (W) looks like a completed triple zigzag. Currently, an intermediate wave (X) may be in the process of construction, which may take the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y.
In the near future, the price may go down to 1.080. At that level, wave (X) will be at 50% along the Fibonacci lines of wave (W).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
