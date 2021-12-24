General trend
- USD sees slight gains vs the commodity currencies.
- USD/JPY pared gain.
- Nikkei 225 opened slightly higher, the index later pared gain.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading lower (-0.4%).
- Hang Seng pared rise.
- S&P ASX 200 remained higher.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened +0.3%.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.8%, Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3692 v 6.3651 prior.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior and CNY10B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject: CNY10B v CNY10B prior.
- (CN) Over 20 officials in Xi'an (China) have been punished, cites the improper handling of COVID.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.
-*(JP) JAPAN NOV NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.6% V 0.5%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.4%E [fastest annualized pace since Feb 2020].
-(JP) Japan Nov PPI Services Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.0%e.
- (JP) Japan Nov Annualized Housing Starts: 848K v 873Ke; Y/Y: 3.7% v 7.5%e; Construction Orders: 0.0% v 2.1% prior.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to purchase ¥1.5T in JGBs under repurchase agreements.
-(JP) Japan confirms plan for FY22/23 new JGB issuance of ¥36.9T - FY22/23 budget approval.
- (JP) Tokyo has found first locally transmitted omicron case - Japanese press.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.4%.
-(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates to adjust degree of monetary accommodation in line with economic conditions' improvement; Core inflation is forecast to rise to a level close to but below 2.0% - 2022 Monetary Policy Report.
Other Asia
- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: Believes US Treasury yields will rise by 50-75bps starting in Q3 2022; Indonesia bond yields will have to also rise by 50bps in response.
-(SG) Singapore Nov Industrial Production M/M: 2.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 14.6% v 13.8%e.
Europe
-(UK) Government data shows individual with Omicron was estimated to be between 31% and 45% less likely to attend hospital compared to someone with Delta, and 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi +0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: closed; Nasdaq100 closed, Dax closed; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.1335-1.1322 ; JPY 114.51-114.30 ; AUD 0.7249-0.7227 ;NZD 0.6835-0.6806.
- Gold closed; Crude Oil closed; Copper closed.
