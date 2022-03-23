General trend
- UST yields extend rise.
- JPY trades generally weaker near 6-year lows.
- GBP rises ahead of inflation data.
- China CSRC [securities regulator] ‘steps up’ efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York.
- Japan resolved power crunch.
- South Korea outgoing President Moon has nominated IMF Rhee as Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov [as speculated].
- Singapore’s Core CPI unexpectedly decelerated [Feb data].
- Quiet session for US equity FUTs.
- Hang Seng rises over 2%; ZTE rises 60% on favorable US court ruling; Geely missed ests.
- Nikkei 225 outperforms [SoftBank Group tracks gain in Alibaba; Weaker Yen supports exporters; Financials supported by higher UST yields].
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly lower [Financials decline].
- S&P ASX 200 has traded modestly higher [Consumer Discretionary and Financial indices outperform].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: To increase indoor gathering limits to 200, remove outdoor gathering limits effective Mar 25.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.00% Nov 2031 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.7542% v 1.9267% prior; bid-to-cover 2.67x v 3.23x prior [from Feb 2nd].
- (NZ) New Zealand 9-Month Production collected for processing 160.4m kg milksolid, -7.2% y/y; Production 1,460m kg, -4% y/y.
- (AU) Australia ASIC [corporate watchdog]: Has commenced a surveillance into the marketing of managed funds.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +1.4%.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said likely to order compiling an additional economic stimulus package by end of month due to increasing prices - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan issues early warning report for Ishikawa prefecture; estimated 4.3 magnitude.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Matsuno: Japan PM Kishida to visit Brussels Mar 23 to 25 as part of G7 summit; No concerns of blackouts.
- TEPCO 9501.JP No need for power sharing after 11AM JST.
- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry (METI) lifts alert on power crunch: expects power demand from Thurs to ease more as temperature rises.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.6%.
- (KR) South Korea Feb PPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 8.4% v 8.7% prior.
- (KR) Said that South Korea President Elect Yoon will seek an extra budget without additional bond sales - Press.
- (KR) Said that South Korea outgoing President Moon has nominated IMF Rhee as BOK Gov - Press.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.9%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3558 v 6.3664 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net inject CNY10B v Net inject CNY10B prior.
- (CN) Companies in China (Wuhan Engineering and Tian'An Chemical) and Algeria signed agreement related to $7.0B fertilizer jv - Chinese press.
- (CN) Shanghai reports total 981 local coronavirus cases v 896 prior.
- (CN) China local government bond issuance totaled >CNY1.5T as of Mar 22nd, up ~100% y/y - Chinese press.
- (CN) China issues details on Hydrogen plan: Seeks to produce 100-200K of green hydrogen by 2025, 50K Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2025.
- (CN) China has released 1M metric tons of national potash fertilizer reserves to meet production needs during this year's spring farming period.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Have no timetable for reopening border with China.
Other
- (AR) Argentina Central Bank (BCRA) raises LELIQ Rate by 200bps to 44.5%.
- Taiwan Semi (2330.TW) Some equipment impacted from earthquake in Taiwan; but no major impact expected.
- (SL) Sri Lanka said to have asked banks to surrender their FX receipts - Press.
North America
- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): We need to raise funds rate to 2.5% in 2022 to quell inflation; Will need to raise rates further in 2023 above neutral level.
- (US) Scientists at American Chemical Society presented research using extracts of okra and other slimy cooking plants as a way to remove micoplastics from wastewater press.
- (US) Boston Fed paper: High inflation turns heads and can tilt expectations.
Europe
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Talks with Russia are difficult and sometimes confrontational.
- (RU) Follow Up: US President Biden to announce sanctions on more than 300 members of the Russia lower chamber of parliament - US financial press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +2.9%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.6%.
- EUR 1.1043-1.1021 ; JPY 121.41-120.76 ; AUD 0.7477-0.7449 ;NZD 0.6975-0.6926.
- Gold flat at $1,920/oz; Crude Oil +1% at $110.36/brl; Copper -0.3% at $4.6988/lb.
