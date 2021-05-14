Short Term Elliott Wave structure for Oil (CL) suggests the rally from March 24, 2021 low ended wave (1) at 66.75 a 5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave structure. Wave (2) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from March 24 low before the rally resumes. Internal of wave (2) is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure.
Down from wave (1), wave ((i)) ended at 64.92 and bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at 65.98. Oil resumes lower again in wave ((iii)) towards 64.50 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 65.24. Final leg lower wave ((v)) of A ended at 63.90. Bounce in wave B ended at 66.63 as an expanded Flat structure. Up from wave A, wave ((a)) ended at 65.75 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 63.68. Final leg higher wave ((c)) of B ended at 66.63.
Wave C of (2) remains in progress and Oil has reached the 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension area at 61.62 – 63.53 where support can be seen for further upside or 3 waves reaction higher at least. As far as the decline doesn’t go below 161.8% Fibonacci extension at 61.62, expect Oil to turn higher in 3 waves at least.
Oil (CL_F) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
CL_F Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
GBP/USD: Bulls looking for breakout to the topside
Following the progression of the price action and market structures across the various time frames in GBP/USD, it can be concluded that the bulls are now in the most favorable position. The daily chart offers compelling upside bias as bears start to run out of juice.
Dogecoin price spikes on Musk tweet, renews momentum for DOGE to test $1
Dogecoin price closed below the critical April high yesterday, putting the pursuit of $1.00 in doubt. The new Elon Musk tweet has reversed the descent and raises the potential of DOGE closing today with a bullish engulfing day.
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
Why US retail sales will rock the markets on Friday
It was a rollercoaster ride in the financial markets this week and volatility is not expected to subside tomorrow with the April US retail sales report scheduled for release. investors are eager to see how well the consumer is holding up.