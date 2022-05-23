Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs toward 1.0650
EUR/USD has retreated modestly toward 1.0650 after having climbed to its highest level in nearly a month at 1.0687 in the European session. Despite the recent pullback, the pair clings to strong daily gains following the euro rally that was triggered by ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains below 1.2600
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after having tested 1.2600 in the European morning. The dollar stays on the back foot in the second half of the day with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong daily gains.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction following a jump above $1,860 earlier in the day but managed to hold in positive territory above $1,850. The 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, capping XAU/USD's upside so far on the day despite broad dollar weakness.
Another Terra's LUNA price failed recovery attempt causes uproar in the crypto community
Terra’s LUNA price fails to recover despite Proposal 1299 to rescue over 154.7 million UST stuck in Osmosis and side chains. Do Kwon told the Terra community that sending LUNA to the burn address is "a loss".
Why is SIGA Technologies stock soaring on Monday?
SIGA Technologies is soaring again on Monday as the company continues to benefit from the spread of monkeypox throughout the globe. SIGA has a monkeypox vaccine candidate that got FDA approval.