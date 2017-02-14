Dow, S&P, NDX Reach New All-Time Highs

The stock market indices had a really interesting session. In the morning, they took some pretty sharp hits, double bottomed, rallied strong midday, pulled back in the afternoon, and closed at the highs for the day going away.

Net on the day, the Dow was up 92.25, reaching new all-time highs over 20,500 at 20,504.41. The S&P 500 was up 9.33 at 2337.58, also reaching new all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100 was up 14.26 at 5271.07, reaching new all-time highs as well.

Advance-declines were 15 to 14 positive on the New York Stock Exchange, and 4 to 3 positive the Nasdaq. Up/down volume was 2 to 1 positive on New York, total volume of 3.4 billion shares traded. The Nasdaq traded 1.85 billion shares and had a 2 to 1 positive volume ratio.

TheTechTrader.com board was mixed. Priceline.com (PCLN) was down 8.89 to 1637.29, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) down 14 cents to 836.39, and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) down 2.38 to 140.82, but Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) was up 1.21 to 820.45, and Apple Inc. (AAPL) up 1.72 to 135.01, reaching a new all-time high.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) gave back 1.54 to 182.77, Facebook, Inc. (FB) lost 20 cents to 133.85, and First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) popped 59 cents to 33.92.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) gained just 38 cents to 280.98.

Other stocks to the upside included swing trade XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) up 1.25 to 49.06, reaching a multi-year high.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU) jumped 1.96 to 46.06.

On the downside, Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) fell 1.25 to 33.65.

Checking TheTechTrader.com percent-gain leaderboard, PhotoMedex, Inc. (PHMD) bounced 59 cents, or 32%, to 2.41, on 6.7 million shares traded. Identiv, Inc. (INVE) closed up 97 cents, or 21%, to 5.63. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) climbed 97 cents, or 19%, to 6.12, on 1.55 million shares traded.

ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAIS) advanced 2.27, or 111%, to 4.32, on 25.8 million shares traded, or 24,000% more volume than average. Reliv' International, Inc. (RELV) gained 1.73, or 30%, to 7.53, on 1.4 million shares traded. XOMA Corporation (XOMA) ran 1.00, or 21%, to 5.82.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (SALE) jumped 1.40, or 16%, to 10.35, on 1.4 million shares traded.

Stepping back and reviewing the hourly chart patterns, after an early sharp dip, they tested the gap and support from yesterday and held, rallied back and closed at the highs for the day. Despite early markets, and somewhat extended conditions, the indices continued to hold support and make new highs.

Let’s see what happens tomorrow.

Good Trading!