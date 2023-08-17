The July FOMC minutes signalled clear openness to more tightening, but the market needle didn't move that much over the past 24 hours; I think the market commentary was a tad overdramatic, including your truly.
As we like to say in Forex markets, yields don't lie. The 10-year Treasury yield recently traded at nearly 4.30%, that's poor for stocks and high beta currencies as 10's ascend to 15-year highs.
But so long as 2-year yields, the Fed Funds rates proxy, struggle to break 5 %, the dollar gains could be limited from here.
The dollar found some support after the release of the minutes. However, the Fed Funds Futures did not move significantly during subsequent trading sessions, still pricing in a 33% probability for another Fed hike in September. The reluctance to at least price in a flip-of-the-coin rate hike could signal some long-dollar profit-taking.
So despite the hottish US data and looking at the resistance to price in a Fed hike, the market continues to take a relatively optimistic view of inflation pressure, with oil prices coming off the boil.
Despite the heat, EUR/USD trades in a relatively low interday volatility environment which could reflect seasonality trends.
On the pound, while most traders think a 25bp September hike should be a done deal, on 2nd thoughts, I'm swinging to that camp. However, the November move is unquestionably an open question, given indications of abating price pressures in other parts of the economy.
Three months have passed since the May 14th general elections, and Thailand has yet to announce the formation of a new government. The House Assembly will likely convene (again) on August 22nd to vote for a Prime Minister. If successful (in selecting a PM), we think this will improve clarity on the political outlook, which should be positive for THB risk assets. We maintain our bullish view on THB (vs NJA peers) and our 12M USD/THB forecast of 32. And as we move into the high season, Thailand should expect a tourism boost.
The most significant shoulder shrug of the day came after the PBoC was reportedly selling the dollar again and apparently into open arms as the USDCNH quickly retraced the headline knee-jerk.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
