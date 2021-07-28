Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September broke strong support at 15550/500 this time but bottomed exactly at the next target of 15420/380.
EuroStoxx 50 September held the next target of 4110/15.
FTSE 100 September sold off from strong resistance at 6945/55 on the open to 6910.
Daily analysis
Dax holding resistance at 15550/580 keeps the pressure on for a retest of first support at 15450/410. Longs need stops below 15390. A break lower is a sell signal targeting the 100-day moving average at 15325/05.
Strong resistance at 15550/580. Shorts need stops above 15610. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 15640 & 15720/740 before a test of very strong resistance at the all-time high at 15770/800. Obviously, a sustained break above 15820 is a buy signal, initially targeting 15920/940.
EuroStoxx September beat key resistance at 4065/75 to top exactly at the next target of 4110/15. A break higher this week targets 4140/50.
First support at 4060/50. Second support at 4030/20. A break below 4010 is a sell signal initially targeting 3980/70.
FTSE September strong resistance at 6980/90. Shorts need stops above 7010. A break higher can target 7040/50, perhaps as far as 7080/90. Minor support at 6930/20 A break below 6910 can target 6870/60. On further losses look for 6820/10.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
