DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Euro Indices, are in a complicated wave (4) and to make it even trickier each subset structure is in three waves, so we are seeing groups of three waves.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave (iii) of c) of Y of (4).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave c) of Y of (4).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave c) of Y of (4).
Video Chapters:
00:00 UK100 Elliott Wave Analysis
03:32 STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis
08:23 DAX 40 Elliott Wave Analysis
13:00 Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis
Trading tips:
"In trading, you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep the money."
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push higher. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.3650, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3650, under demand from both a Brexit and a central bank input. Rates are expected to be raised imminently by the Bank of England and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Gold corrects from one-month tops amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike
Gold witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong rally to the highest level in about a month. Bulls now wait for a sustained move beyond the 100/200-day SMA confluence hurdle.
Litecoin needs to clear one hurdle for 30% ascent
Litecoin price has been consolidating below a stiff resistance barrier for 36 days. However, LTC seems to have mustered up the strength and is attempting to cross this hurdle and trigger a new uptrend. If LTC breaks below $163.89 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.