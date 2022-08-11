Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Aug 2022 00:25GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.2185

55 HR EMA

1.2145

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Easing fm o/bot.

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.2332 - Jun 27 high.

1.2293 - Aug's 1-month high (01).

1.2277 - Wed's 1-week high.

Support

1.2192 - Hourly chart.

1.2175 - Last Thur's NY top (now sup).

1.2137 - Mon's high (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.2212.. Cable also moved sideways with euro in Asia n started to climb in Europe on broad-based usd's retreat n then jumped in NY morning after softer-than-expected U.S. CPI to as high as 1.2277 b4 falling on profit taking.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued fall this year to a 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals cor- rection fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 last Mon n Wed's gain to 1.2277 may re-test 1.2293, abv, 1.2332 but 1.2406 would hold.

Today, cable's rise fm 1.2004 (Fri) to y'day's 1-week 1.2277 top suggests pullback fm Aug's 1-month peak at 1.2293 peak has ended, abv would extend upmove fm 1.1761 twd 1.2332 next week. Intra-day retreat would bring range trading b4 up n only below 1.2175 aborts bullish view, risks 1.2137, break, 1.2063/66 Mon.