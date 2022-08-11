Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Aug 2022 00:25GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.2185
55 HR EMA
1.2145
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
62
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.2332 - Jun 27 high.
1.2293 - Aug's 1-month high (01).
1.2277 - Wed's 1-week high.
Support
1.2192 - Hourly chart.
1.2175 - Last Thur's NY top (now sup).
1.2137 - Mon's high (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.2212.. Cable also moved sideways with euro in Asia n started to climb in Europe on broad-based usd's retreat n then jumped in NY morning after softer-than-expected U.S. CPI to as high as 1.2277 b4 falling on profit taking.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued fall this year to a 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals cor- rection fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 last Mon n Wed's gain to 1.2277 may re-test 1.2293, abv, 1.2332 but 1.2406 would hold.
Today, cable's rise fm 1.2004 (Fri) to y'day's 1-week 1.2277 top suggests pullback fm Aug's 1-month peak at 1.2293 peak has ended, abv would extend upmove fm 1.1761 twd 1.2332 next week. Intra-day retreat would bring range trading b4 up n only below 1.2175 aborts bullish view, risks 1.2137, break, 1.2063/66 Mon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
