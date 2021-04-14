As the breakout occurred as written Sunday, a re-post to exchange rates predict exchange rates to apply for USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs. Posted Monday on a dead trade day.
USD/JPY. 108.27 to 109.38.
EUR/JPY. 130.90 to 129.58.
GBP/JPY. 150.82 to 149.29.
AUD/JPY. 84.03 to 83.05.
CAD/JPY. 87.26 to 86.35.
NZD/JPY. 77.63 to 76.80.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
