Democrats lost political power and majorities in Congress and state legislatures in the early 1860's when Lincoln proposed and Congress passed the 13th, 14th and 15th constitutional amendments to abolish slavery, grant 4 million blacks the right to vote, and citizenship.

Democrats with KKK assistance went on a rampage, particularly in the south and by the late 1880's regained congressional and State legislative majorities from black office holders through KKK force, violence, intimidation, assaults and murder. Newspapers frequently covered KKK trials and described crimes and persons as savages. Then the KKK was known as the Klu Klux.

I argue in this brief essay, the Democrats propensity to seek and hold power absolutely hasn't changed one iota since the 1860's nor has the Democrats abandoned political groups to assist in the ascendancy to power. What changed since the 1940's and the founding of Soviet documents is the methodology to takeover Czechoslovakia, Hungary, East Germany and Central American nations in the 1980's: Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

The Czechoslovakia takeover provided the Democrats with a solid comprehensive plan and a road map to not only turn a nation to absolute Communism/ Socialism but an inclusion of groups, a list of issues and methods to isolate and defeat the masses and political opposition. The goal is rule by total authoritarian power, seized by legal and constitutional means and followed by an unyielding and conservative communist revolutionary ideology.

Further argued is the Democrats follow exactly the techniques to the 1940's. The Democrat Party and government represents the top and the one main group above a large umbrella of many associated factions on the bottom. Together in a top down / bottom up strategy and decade by decade gains, control of power is seized. The state would be the "supreme regulator of the relations between all citizens of the state".

While focus is on the Democratic Party as the most powerful and well known entity, the Communist Party USA, Greens and Labor Unions are ideologically aligned and supporters to Democrat Party issues by supplying community organized training and personnel for issue advocation and protests, voter registration drives , and everything related to votes, money and voters at election times. Community organized workers receive a paycheck and expenses paid to travel to states, a jobs program for revolutionaries.

If the Democrat party and associated groups are viewed as a large movement or club with an accepted political agenda by all then the concept to the techniques to authoritarian power may be understood in a different perspective than what is known and accepted today. Understand top down, bottom up and dialectics then follow news stories and the model fits perfectly.

Democrat Groups and Campaigns

Prime Democrat supporters since the 1935 Wagner Act are Unions as the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organization, both merged to form the AFL CIO. Unionization then diverged to cover government employees, private industries such as the Nurses Association, Firefighters, Teachers, Educators, Electrical, Carpenters, Manufacturers, Communications, Medical, real estate, finance, insurance, securities and many more.

The Democrat party multiplied as federal, county, state and city organizations. As unions and party organizations split into separate entities, each bottom up group not only involved themselves in political activities but became democrat campaign contributors, organizers and workers. All bottom up groups.

The list fails to include cultural groups such as Gays, major and fortune 500 companies, independent donors, entities establised for single and multiple issues and separate funds established for campaign contributions.

George Soros through Open Society and the Tides Foundation bankrolls an estimated 5,000 Democrat organizations. The Democrat governor's association, Communist party, greens and unions all broadened from the base to form new groups then those groupa formed new groups. The formulation of groups as a source of power and political influence never ends with Democrats.

The private sector and government employees essentially funds the Democrat Party, political activities and campaigns through union dues, donations and independent expenditures. As government grows, union dues increase with the hiring of new government workers. As America may prosper under a Trump or Reagan then union money again multiplies through additional workers from the private sector. Democrats then hold additional money to raise the threshold of political activities. Democrats never lose to the concept of finance for the Democrat Pa

Democrat Message

Interesting is the message, communicated in socialist terms, called the double meanings of Dialectics such as proletariat, workers' classes, democrat will of the masses, decisions of the proletariat, the people. The object to employ double meaning words is never to alarm to authoritarian intentions and to communicate messages to fellow revolutionaries and groups.

Democrats and Democracy

Democrats refer to the word democracy but democracy in democratic party terms means government and spoken such as our democracy, American democracy, democracy used generally or this is not who we are, this is not our democracy.

Democrats believe big government represents democracy and a far different concept and application than the people and political opposition throughout American history since its founding. Democracy from old Greek means "people power".

The problem with the concept of Democracy and its promotion by Democrats is the United States is a Republic rather than a democracy. As Aristotle stated in the Politics of Aristotle and America's founders agreed, democracy is the worst form of government and assumes the poor may become rulers but also because democracy undermines the rule of law. .

Without the rule of law, demagogues become rulers and impose their own will without regards to the masses and laws. This is what is happening today on the road to authoritarianism using covert words, phrases and policies but never intended by Madison and the founders.

With 435 House of Representative members and 100 Senators, 2 from each state, each senator and representative must represent state and district to bring home needs and wants to the community. So busy to maintain this task as each section of the nation contains varied interests, senators and representative are to occupied to join the overarching principle to collusion to adopt an authoritarian agenda. Needs and wants of the community was traded for authoritarianism and a disintegration of the rule of law. And done in plain sight legally through ballots and votes.

Democratspeak Dialectics

Many examples pervade democratspeak as they only communicate in dialectics as in short, quick and incomplete sentences.

For the People Act fails to contain any benefits or reference to "the people. ". H.R. 7 The Paycheck Fairness Act, H.R. 6 The American Dream and Promise Act, H.R. 5 The Equality Act, H.R. 9 The Climate Action Now Act. H.R. 1500 Consumers First Act, H.R. 2513 The Corporate Transparency Act.

Dialectics as employed by legislation sounds good on paper to fool the masses and unsuspected to authenticate Democrat sympathies but in actuality the opposite effects are the intentions. Consumers will never be first, paychecks won't ever be fair, nor equality nor transparency. The list of legislation in the form of dialectics is long to cover decades and a long list of brutal attacks against America.

Democrats mobilize legislative support from top down to bottom up with news media assistance by vicious attacks against Republicans as Republicans fail to support Consumers, people, transparency, equality, paychecks, fairness. Republicans support millionaires and billionaires to tax the rich issues.

Any policies and legislation not supported by Republicans incorporates Republicans in a mean spirited, non caring, against America box. Heard loud and often enough, the masses begin to accept naturally Republicans as the problem to fix America's issues and weakens Republican support but also to garner weak republican assistance.. The imperative to authoritarianism is revolutionaries must work in cooperation in Congress to disrupt capitalism and promote authoritarianism.

Joe Biden's campaign slogan Build Back Better warns after Democrats destroy America, Democrats will attempt to Build Back Better under authoritarianism. The term was derived from the World Economic Forum from remarks to highlight a Re Set to the world. Authoritarianism is required as dictators comply to the new harsh economic standards envisioned.

Tax the rich is as much a message to the United States but communicated to revolutionary Labor governments and groups worldwide. Then the question is the United States at the center of the communist revolutionary movement as governments adopt Democrat policies almost immediately upon Democrat election wins and associated groups comply. Once marching orders are communicated, groups and governments fall in line and set the agenda in motion.

Socialist economic policy is required to gain power for the executive branch and to steer power from the legislature/ Congress to ensure power and money constantly evolves upwards in the hands of the few and opposition parties fail to gain majorities to derail for a time the overall democrat authoritarian agenda. Explains why Democrat legislation is never heard by traditional hearings in Congress. Once legislation is introduced, the bill then travels to the House and Senate floor for votes and quick passage.

Trump and Reagan were true threats to the agenda in the modern day while Nixon, Ford and the Bushes succumbed and were co-opted by the Democrat policy program. Trump and Reagan supported the masses and American capitalism by tax cuts, limited government, strong military defense. Both Trump and Reagan operated on complete opposite sides to Democrats authoritarian program.

The more powerful becomes the executive branch prevents an overthrow by opposition legislators, legislatures, Congress and the masses. The more power is gained by a president or executive branch, the more to solidify the agenda and shield the Democrat holding the office. The Democrat then speaks in dialectics to the masses while secretly undermining United States prosperity to secure agenda success.

The new execution by Presidential Executive Order allows a massive shift to authoritarianism as an estimated 9 million federal government workers and agencies are affected. Agencies of the federal government are reflections of the private sector such as agriculture, education, military, transportation, labor, commerce, treasury, justice, interior. An executive order shift to authoritarianism naturally flows to and affects the private sector. Authoritarianism is adopted by osmosis in the private sector.

Most vital is the authoritarian agenda's success. Players and Democrat names may change throughout the decades but never the agenda. As long as a D is before the name then the Roman army not only understands the matching orders but all are compliant to perform their duties in favor of the agenda.

Hypocrisy and dialectics is built into the public message due to the hidden agenda to private intentions, goals and policies associated to authoritarian takeover. Democrat words when rarely spoken are delivered quickly and in broad terms and generalities while the opposition Republicans speak in specifics and details. Democrat words and messages are never delivered in complete sentences. A sentence begins then stops abruptly.

Democrats propose a policy, speak in negative terms and the solution is always bigger government. Democrat messages appeal to emotions and heartstrings while Republicans counter by spoken words to facts, logic and reason. Appeal to emotions and heard in a constant mind control barrage weakens the inner person and soul to never think in terms of logic, facts and reason.

Bipartisanship is an impossible option as Democrats and Republicans communicate on different wavelengths and seek distinctly separate policy objectives. The rare occasion when democrats seek bipartianship is a Republican trap and the purpose is to hide Democrat final objectives. Democrats sought bipartianship on the debt limit to hide massive government spending intentions yet required was bipartianship to never tag Democrats as big spenders.

Focus Groups and Democrat Messages

Democrats regularly spend fortunes on focus groups to deliver acceptable words amenable to convince the public to true policy intentions while hiding revolutionary private objectives. In this respect, Democrats are able to test future policy as is the Democrats decades long common practice. Slogans are popular among past communist practices such as tax the rich to gain public acceptance. Today's new word is equity and fair share.

Masks, vaccines and lockdowns now holds a test for future road maps to authoritarian government control of the masses. The question is how far can the Democrats take a test policy without mass and political opposition. The Democrat habit is stretch policy, the Constitution and bill of rights to the outer limits then a snap back occurs before the policy, constitution and bill of rights is completely broken and sent to its death. Essentially, the constitutionality to rubber band effects.

Abortion rights, reproductive rights, family planning are words amenable to abortion. Democrats represented themselves as Communists then socialists, liberal and now, progressives. Representation to Democrat association softened over the decades to hide identities and authoritarianism programs and intentions.

Democrats overall softened the language to ease populations from authoritarian fright. Pressure group was once known as the preferred term as groups apply pressure to an agenda or issue.

Immigration words for example, went from chain migration, illegals, undocumented, immigrants to current softer tone and positive migrants. Illegals aren't crossing the border only migrants and migrants eliminates the concept and association to illegality, illegals and crossing borders.

Migrant is a more accepted word to an unsuspected public as accepted policy to hide revolutionary intentions. Meanwhile immigrant and migrant are derivative words to alien or illegal alien.

Afghanistan citizens are classified as soft toned refugees and contains the same meaning and purpose as migrant to policy as refugees and migrants not only qualify for a large assortment of government benefits but both refugees and migrants are allowed to immigrate families then those families migrate their families. This never ending chained migration is a direct Democrat assault and confrontation to American citizens to dilute American populations and one of many avenues to assume authoritarian power over the masses.

The purpose to accept migrants and Afghan citizens is not only to dilute and attack the white majority but to house new arrivals in Republican Congressional districts to diminish Republican votes and to transfer migrants to Democrat Congressional districts to ensure Democrat majorities from now to eternity. An estimated 2 million illegals is enough to form 4 congressional districts at current 500,000 per congressional district.

Obama began the word folks to replace the legaility of citizen as a means to weaken the legal concept of citizen connected to nation. Folks as friends and an acceptable word of friendship have rights and benefits no matter who they are and where they come from. Refugees and migrants are as much folks as American citizens to topped down government and forced obediernce.

Democrat Public Messages

The added feature in the modern day to revolutionary intentions and authoritarian government is television and broadcast ability. The Democrats learned the skill to deliver the perfect message using dialects with co opted allies and groups in the media. The skill is located in the purposed distraction and misdirect to issues so never to understand or answer to true policy intentions, goals, beneficaries, funding, target and costs in monetary terms.

For the People Act for example is characterized in the media as a prevention to stop Republican suppression of votes while passage of this bill allows Democrats to become the majority party from now to eternity.

Social media companies and the popular news media ensures only the Democrat party agenda is communicated in glowing, accepted and forced obedient terms. No different from the Soviet Union messages to the public.

Forced bottom up agenda acceptance begins by showing favorable polls, then emotional human interest stories, glowing terms and benefits to policy followed by the push to authoritarian policy acceptance. The process begins slowly so not to alarm the public then comes the massive forward motion to acceptance and passage.

Children, Masks, and vaccines began slowly then today, every other story on every media outlet informs to Child death from covid and other related covid and vaccines issues. All to support the Democrat agenda particularly from the Teachers and Education unions.

When policy goes wrong for Democrats then its blame Republicans as far right. News stories of sensation then appear against the intended person or target, particularly at election times. Negativity and sensation sells to the public and believed when viewed as main headlines.

Disagree with an agenda meets with derision from a multitude of groups and media companies to ostracize, isolate and destroy the character, integrity and career of the person in disagreement. Bottom up at work to drive fear to those to speak or act against Democrat policy and as usual the Democrat Party escapes connection and scrutiny. This allows the Democrats to operate unscathed nor ever to answer.

Hollywood as an essential bottom up group to Democrat messages continues its source of great power since the 1940's when the Soviet Union took over the various Guilds governing movie making to promote the Soviet Union and Communism.

Nothing changed in the modern day as television shows and movies proliferated, so did Democrat messages, policy and social justice. The difference today is Hollywood actors and actresses and Democrat messages operates in the open and in plain sight as advocates.

Gay and gay rights is heavily seen and promoted, women are portrayed as strong men, impossible for a black person not to act as the police chief, the white majority, men and boys are assaulted,

The health of a nation is represented by culture to innovate, experiment to new products, to find new and better ways. Cultural health is represented by movies, tv shows, comedy, dance, art, paintings, design and all suitable for families. The poison of social justice was introduced to obliterate the culture. The culture and masses currently stand shell shocked from social justice abuses.

House Members Vs Senators

Democrat house members speak in strongly worded statements, more forceful, more hard hitting and to the point. Senators speak softly, easily, slowly as if the smartest person in the room speaks or an old wise grandfather. Yet the authoritarian message is the exact same but delivered in two separate sentences and tones.

The positive to Democratspeak is they always communicate in advance, through the media, targets and next candidates slated for assault. Targets are those revenue sources not already owned or contributed under the Democrat Party umbrella.

Michelle Obama informed authoritarianism and today's circumstances were in development, “Barack knows that we are going to have to make sacrifices; we are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.”

Constitution: Positive Vs Negative Liberties

Barrack Obama forewarned when he stated the Constitution highlights negative liberties to inform what is not allowed under the United States political system but fails to mention positive liberties as in specifically, what is allowed and how far can the political system travel until it stops. Obama provided the early warning to a stronger than normal push to authoritarianism and supplanted Fabian Socialist advocacy to move Socialism slowly by small decade by decade gains.

The Democrat Model

Note today's Democratic party issues: Immigration, Tax the rich, Race, inequality, fair share, BLM, Defund Police, Covid, vaccines, masks, China dealings. Climate Change, minimum wage increase, Green new deal, government spending, social justice, environmental activism and gay issues.

The main pillars of political philosophy are justice, fairness, equality, freedom and above Wedge issues are all introduced, associated, and argued in socialist revolutionary terms to justice, fairness and equality but never freedom or liberty.

Wedge issues are 50 /50 propositions and accepted by only 50% of the revolutionary public and 50% rejected by political opposition. Democrat wedge issues are introduced purposely to split the public in a power play to acquire power, to communicate messages to associated revolutionary cultural and political groups to form and to divide and defeat the masses, political opposition and capitalism.

Capitalism is naturally defeated by destruction of the masses and political opposition so never to attack capaitalism directly and to Democrat association to capitalism's defeat. Authoritarianism is obviously imcompatible to capitalism and both cannot co exist.

Democrat Groups

Political and cultural groups are well funded, well organized and equipped with long term issue action plans to form arguments, to strengthen and receive acceptance to issues, isolate opposition and garner support from opposite political party weak politicians. A small group of Republicans always exist to assist the authoritarian agenda.

National culture is represented by tradition, values, songs, symbols, morals, norms and histories. Destroy culture and embody hatred of country then allows unsuspected citizens to turn against country and willing to accept another manner of rule. Authoritarianism functions perfectly under such destroy culture and country scenarios as patriotism, flags and statutes as symbols of nations must break down then eliminated from existence.

Political groups are required in the political process to prevent and punish threats to coups by offering the appearance of issue acceptance under a non legitimate revolutionary rule. Group support hides non legitimat rule as if legitimacy exists.

Once groups secure funds, they join the political process by employing and recruiting like minded revolutionaries, vote, voter registration drives and issue advocation. Groups eventually graduate to lobbyists to lobby issues to Democrats, fellow revolutionaries and favorable governments worldwide.

The more bottom up groups form then the more powerful becomes the top down Democrats and to limit power to opposing parties and associated political groups. Gun control and abortion are good examples. Once revolutionaries gain the upper hand and popularity to issues, then the more the issue becomes weak to almost mute points to the opposition and public.

Democrat Model in Action

The forces then align as Democrat government on the top and groups on the bottom. In the middle and directly in the line of fire slated for defeat and disaster are the masses, capitalism, opposition parties and opposition groups.

The strategy is top down and bottom up to crush the masses and political opposition in the center. As the Democrats win an issue or pass favorable legislation then severely weakens the masses and opposition and authoritarianism wins as reversing legislation by Republicans is nearly impossible without congressional majorities and acceptable Trump or Reagan as president.

Democrat legislation is 1000's of pages long to reflect an authoritarian agenda known since the 1940's. The agenda was written long ago and the only aspect missing is votes in Congress and Presidential signature to solidify by law authoritarian government.

Once Government and Groups garner more strength, power, money and increased size then the top down Democrat party introduces the next slate of wedge issues to form new groups. The ultimate goal is grow government and groups to monstrous standards for absolute authoritarian government control but also for all aspects of the private sector placed under Federal government control.

Government control under authoritarianism is a greedy system as both power and money flow upwards to the top and hinders the poor and middle classes as they receive nothing except more poverty. Money is generated from the masses, business and industry. Money and power flow directly to government.

Political and cultural groups appear and argue favorably to Democratic Party issues yet the Democrats never concede association to groups much the same as the Democrats never admitted association to the KKK in the 1860's. Democrats privately seek assistance to fund groups but never to admit to a political or ideological association.

. On a tax the rich issue or tax the public, money disappears from the legitimate capitalist society to strengthen the authoritarian government. Power eventually becomes absolute at the top as capitalism diminishes.

The message always delivered in negative terms to the nation's capitalist base is the rich are greedy, don't care, serve themselves. Not only a justice, fairness and equality argument but a methodology to rip a nation apart by psychological warfare to confront middle classes and appeal directly to the bottom up poorer classes.

Middle and poorer classes are now in contention to each other as bottom up poor expect a benefit from tax the rich money meanwhile, the poor always lose to benefits.

Democrat policies contain long term objectives as the agenda was known for decades. Student loans were once 100% funded and college students graduated. Obama changed the formula to 75% funded and 25% pay by students. Students failed to graduate, college costs rose and enrollments dropped.

The next Democrat policy response became free college and introduced under Biden's Infrastructure bill. New groups formed to argue and impose free college then colleges accepted and the masses are happy not to pay for exorbitant costs to children's education.

Democrats gained and not only solidified colleges as a constituency but new groups formed and government grows. Colleges are now solidly in the implementation to practice the poison of social justice policies on college campuses to limit academic freedom and the free flow of ideas and theories. The losers are the political opposition and the masses as the masses answer to government rather than colleges to student issues.

Vaccines vs no vaccines, women and black race ascendency, Critical Race Theory are immediate cultural issues offered from the presidential high command to not only attack the public but to purposefully divide the masses into 50/50 arguments to cause chaos.

Democrats love chaos as much as Russians. Chaos forces a nation to lose control and this allowed the Russians to takeover in the name of re control, as savior to a nation. Authoritarian control is then imposed and the nation is defeated and forever absorbed into the Communist orbit.

Culture

Cultural issues are divide and conquer strategies as the masses fight amidst society's chaos with 50% supporters and 50% against. Not only is political opposition identified and marked for defeat while strengthening Democrat favorable group size and fund raising abilities, new groups form to increase the size of the appearance of policy majorities.

While society and the media argues and fights the nuances of such topics as race issues, no attention is known to the top down Democrats to impose race issues to force a fight, disruption and chaos.

Main cultural issues are God, family and limited government and the 3 pillars must be destroyed and /or reduced to gain authoritarian power. The methodology to attack family is completed by introduction to women ascendency to weaken men, race issues and Critical Race Theory to confront directly white people as the majority. The Democrat goal is alienate and weaken the white majority in power and draw acceptance from the revolutionary public.

Republicans are weakened by association as white supremacists, white majority and to association to white supremacist groups.

Critical Race theory introduced and taught in public schools contains ability to teach and manufacture future revolutionaries for service in authoritarian governments and groups but also to force acceptance to never threaten authoritarian rule.

The concept to authoriarianism leaves the political arena and enters the psychological as only marxism is taught and ingrained in the mind. Not new to communist nations as Youth Federations were created for the purpose of authoritarian acceptance but quite new to the capitalist United States.

Abortion directly assaults god and churches. Limited government is defeated by not only increased government size and spending but institutions and agencies of government grow to centralize power and power in the hands of revolutionaries in the bureaucracy.

The true work of government is conducted by the unseen and unknown agencies through regulatory rules of agency governance as revolutionaries rubber stamp and add to promulgate the authoritarian agenda.

The rise of the administrative state protects the top down government and bottom up group program by slow roll to the public important data, analysis, classifications, investigations, research, funding. FOIA requests are equally slow rolled. The deep state forms a protective shield so nobody knows what government is doing except possibly the few with an interest to an issue.

No shortage of personnel exists to government and the deep state as revolutionaries are picked and groomed from bottom up groups and colleges.

The losers to authoritarian power and administrative state centralization is states and states rights. Only favorable Democrat states receive acceptable funding while Republican states receive nothing unless they adopt Democrat policies. The bureaucrats in the administrative state by strengthen to agency rules forces Republican acceptance for funding purposes.

Congress as appropriators to laws and policies must hold Democrat majorities and rubber stamp revolutionaries to agencies, boards, commissions, judges. The more government is staffed with revolutionaries, the better for the authoritarian agenda to constantly move forward through coordination.

Democrats are well prepared for psychological warfare as they pick the fight and always throw the first punches as they prepare for 12 round matches.

Not only a public relations stunt to offer cultural issues a farce and attack but public chaos offers Democrats the ability to keep the public occupied while the news media assists. Democrats don't care.

Counter Revolutionaries

The dual purpose to top down government is ability to obliterate threats and stated in communist speak as counter revolutionaries. Obama and the IRS annihilated the Tea Party and associated groups from existence to weaken Republican political opposition while the inheritance tax ensures the masses remain in a stasis position. Property, possessions and money naturally flows to government.

Democrats used the FBI as a source to ensure Rusiagate carries forward for years against Trump and James O'Keefe's house and employee dwellings were raided by the FBI to find a diary misplaced by Joe Biden's daughter.

Democrats traditionally defund the military to strike counter revolutionary intentions. Extra monies are deployed to buy votes from the bottom up poor by funding additional social welfare programs and to strengthen bottom up groups. In this dual purpose action, bottom up groups and the poor are eliminated as threats to authoritarian government as the poor remain in permanent poverty status.

Republican Groups

Gun groups and the NRA as a long term supporter of Republicans witnessed Gun laws and rules strengthen over decades by Democrats. Eliminate guns as a means to attack authoritarian rulers began as gun elimination, 7 day waiting period to ownership then to high taxes for bullets and now gun confiscation.

The attack intensified as news media and Democrat opposition groups then report NRA contributions to the Republican Party, constant gun shootings and murders, innocent children lives lost to guns, public acceptance to gun control by polls in a then and now situation. Last month or last year for example, 30% of the public favored gun control as opposed to ? 50% today.

The Government agency, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms now owns records to 54 million gun owners. Added to IRS surveillance to bank accounts, social media posts and yearly tax forms, a data base is easily created for each individual and retrieved in seconds to find and punish counterrevolutionaries. Subscribe to the Democrat authoritarian agenda then no surveillance is necessary.

Democrats destruction of political opposition groups is performed by wedge issues so only 50% of the group accepts and 50% oppose, to use government administrative capability to strengthen rules and regulations, and to bombard the public with emotional gun stories to force full gun control acceptance.

The NRA is forced to operate under a weakened group, disband or allow Democrats to become the new owners and set the rules. A new revenue source ia gained.

Tax Corporations

Democrat wedge issues target businesses, industries and Republican groups for destruction and upon demolition then ownership as a permanent constituent and revenue source under government control is the next best option. Essentially, nationalization of industry to assist the agenda's coordination, acceptance and solidification. The message is communicated and driven from the top and conveyed to groups to perform necessary duties.

Tax corporations drives the stake through the heart of Republican funding and America's capitalist base with the goal to attract corporations to the Democrat ownership side, to increase unionization, to split and diminish Republican's funding base and to secure a Democrat voting bloc amenable to tax corporations by theft of Republican voters.

More than to reduce America and worldwide competitive advantage, the grand prize to tax corporations and authoritarian government is nationalization of corporations particularly banks as banks are the finance source to not only capitalism but to the masses and political opposition.

Owning banks is the next step and back door approach to fully control the Federal Reserve, an agency Democrats continue to bash mercilessly to enter the front door. The more communist appointments to the Fed board allows further inroads to decide policy and spending decisions.

Tax corporations raise prices, raises inflation, reduces wages, employment, GDP and capitalism. If ever a win existed for authoritarianism, tax corporations is the answer.

The Tax Foundations higlights corporate taxes released as part of Biden's fiscal year 2022 budget would collect about $2 trillion in new tax revenue from businesses over 10 years. This new revenue would bring income tax collections on businesses as a portion of GDP to its highest level on a sustained basis in over 40 years.

Small Business Tax

Small businesses are the unknowns to Democrats and political alliances so therefore fall under the category of Counter Revolutionaries. Yet all businesses contain a viable revenue source as stipulated by the Tax Foundation but the unknown to potential threats is far greater.

Small businesses lack unionization and the last exploit Democrats want is a small business to grow into an Amazon or Google to become Republican supporters. Small businesses must be obliterated as a precaution.

Income tax collections from businesses also include revenue from corporate income taxes levied on C corporations and the portion of individual income tax paid by owners of pass-through businesses like partnerships, sole proprietorships, and S corporations.

Democrats not only promote psychological warfare by confrontation but pick sides and team members as well as set rules of the political game.

Worldwide Minimum Tax

To prevent the worldwide race to the bottom on corporate taxes, an agreement was reached by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Developmernt to charge a 15% worldwide minimum tax. As the Tax Foundation highlights, American companies would pay a higher tax particularly in low tax nation states. Between higher corporate and worldwide taxes then companies risk leaving the United States to seek a tax reprieve in low tax nation states.

Agriculture

The mid west and farms are the heartland to loyal Republican states and voters since Lincoln. Pay strict attention to wedge issues by social justice delivered to farms and Agriculture to split Republican states and voters.

Democrat Voters

A Democrat is a deeply conservative person, rigid in routines and schedules and assured to know and understand outcomes. A Democrat doesn't operate well nor are happy with contingent or uncharted schedules.

Fear of the unknown drives Democrats to rigidity as they are cautious and suspicious of all things, events, people and circumstances. Suspicions forces Democrats to fully control events, people and all circumstances. Its their intransigent ways or nothing as they can't operate well in a gray area.

Adamant to stringent ways, Democrats operate well on Groupthink when the group agrees. An outside or strayed member from the group is again treated with suspicion and little regard. The group as a whole is the dominant force as all agree to goals, intentions and outcomes.

China Dealings, Green New Deal and Foreign Policy

After Bill Clinton returned Chinese campaign money to Chinese donors, Obama solidified China's position in the Democratic Party by sale of Smith Foods to the Chinese. American Pharmaceuticals are now manufactured in China.

The push for the Green New Deal further solidifies China's position as the largest manufacturer of Solar Panels, Windmills and Wind Turbines. China's dominance of rare Earth minerals allows American purchases to build car batteries for electric vehicles. God only knows what else China owns and contributes to dominate United States manufacturing. For Authoritarians, its an easy sale and clear choice.

Republican Answer

1. Republicans only answer to stop Democrats is the Trump and Reagan way by trim Government severely and introduce capitalism, patriotism and love of country again.

2. Republicans must answer Biden or a Democrat President by not attacking the top government leader but the Democrat Party must be tied to the bottom groups to reveal funding sources, people and political methodologies. Done by Wedge issues to strike Democrats directly to the center of operations by exposing techniques, processes, procedures, goals, intentions and outcomes.

3. Over Rule the Democrat media by alerting the public in a constant daily barrage. The masses are on the side of Republican Philosophy and good goals for America. Republicans will become the majority again for many years.

4. Stop the Democrats free ride to Authoritarianism for 100 years since Wilson. Democrats in Congress are dangerous enemies and never friends of America. Stop the Democrat partnerships by isolating Democrats and groups from the political system.

Democrats in Conclusion

The poison of Authoritarianism is upon us, built into the United States political system since Wilson and circumnavigated in lightening speed by Obama. Success is close as Communists never, ever reveal themselves for fear to knock the movement back many years.

Democrats not only don't care but are operating in the wide open for all to see. This alone speaks to America's warning for under Authoritarianism, its to late for America as recovery takes many decades, if ever a chance will exists.