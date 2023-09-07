Nearly half of the world’s GDP comes from China and the US combined. China has overtaken the eurozone as the world’s number two largest GDP contributor behind the US. Having had years of double-digit growth analysts were expecting China to overtake the USA’s GDP contribution as early as 2030. However, the recent slower growth path that China has taken due to its weak post-covid rebound has had Bloomberg economists extend the time it could take China to catch up with the US.
Bloomberg economists now see the mid-2040s as the time it will take China to overtake the US. Concerns over China’s property market and increasing worries about Beijing’s management of China’s economy means Bloomberg economists now sees growth slowing to 3 1/2% in 2030 to around only 1% by 2050. Those projections are revised down from the growth of 4.3% in 2030 and 1.6% in 2050. These downward revisions reflect the slower rate of China’s economic growth which has expanded by just 3% last year, which is one of its lowest rates of growth in decades.
Furthermore, the Covid recovery that was expected has not materialised. Export levels have fallen and difficulties in the property sector have become more entrenched. This has resulted in a flurry of downwardly graded growth forecasts for 2024 from analysts at major banks.
So, this is prompting the question as to whether China has reached its peak. Some long-term challenges for China include a population drop last year, regulatory crackdowns, and geopolitical tensions with the US and other Western governments, particularly over Taiwan, raising concerns about China’s ongoing growth prospects.
What does this mean?
Well, it means China’s growth is going to be in increasing focus over the next few months. Can Beijing overcome its structural issues? Will the property market worries spill over into bank worries? Will there now be a more comprehensive support package for China post-Covid? Keep a careful eye on Beijing’s response as it could offer opportunities for medium-term buys into China’s economy if it takes steps to turn around these latest growth headwinds.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is extending its sideways trading in the European session on Thursday. The pair lingers near three-month lows, as the US Dollar clings to recent gains amid a risk-off market profile. EU/ US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD flat-lines around 1.2500 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is consolidating losses around 1.2500 amid risk-averse European trading on Thursday. Dovish comments from BoE Governor Bailey and the ongoing US Dollar strength continue to weigh on the pair. Focus shifts to US data and Fedspeak for fresh trading directives.
Gold flirts with $1,915 key support, Fed talks eyed
Gold Price struggles to defend the first daily gains in six at the lowest level in more than a week as market players seek additional clues to defend the previous bearish bias about the bullion.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
The Saudi squeeze brings energy back into the FX mix
If the beleaguered Euro and Yen did not have enough to worry about already, they now must cope with Brent oil trading above $90/bl as the Saudis extend their supply cuts through to year-end. EUR/JPY, however, could start to turn lower based on positioning.