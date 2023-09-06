Financial stress has increased again with another major developer, Country Garden, at brink of default. Contagion to the shadow banking system has also come to the surface with a big trust company, Zhongrung International Trust Co missing payments. On top of this economic data has disappointed across the board with both consumer spending, home sales and exports undershooting expectations in recent months. Taking these developments into account we have revised down growth to 4.8% this and 4.2% next year. In our baseline scenario we expect policy makers to step up stimulus as broadly signalled following the Politburo meeting in late July and to take more measures to improve financing channels for developers and lift home sales. We also expect them to provide the necessary lifelines to local governments and facilitate a restructuring of major shadow banking entities in distress. We believe they will still strive to reach their 5% target and do what is necessary to at least put a floor under growth so it does not fall below 4-4½%.

While we do see a rising risk of this happening (25% probability), our baseline scenario remains that China has the tools to avert such an outcome and will use them to the extend needed. Yet, due to the recent weak data and rise in financial stress we recently revised down our forecast to 4.8% growth this year and 4.2% in 2024.

This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.

This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.