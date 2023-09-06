-
Financial stress has increased again and put focus again on whether China is heading for a deeper financial and economic crisis.
-
While we do see a rising risk of this happening (25% probability), our baseline scenario remains that China has the tools to avert such an outcome and will use them to the extend needed. Yet, due to the recent weak data and rise in financial stress we recently revised down our forecast to 4.8% growth this year and 4.2% in 2024.
-
China has already turned up the volume on policy measures such as easing of mortgage policies, tax cuts and infrastructure spending and we expect the government to do more if needed to keep growth close to the target of 5% this year.
Financial stress has increased again with another major developer, Country Garden, at brink of default. Contagion to the shadow banking system has also come to the surface with a big trust company, Zhongrung International Trust Co missing payments. On top of this economic data has disappointed across the board with both consumer spending, home sales and exports undershooting expectations in recent months. Taking these developments into account we have revised down growth to 4.8% this and 4.2% next year. In our baseline scenario we expect policy makers to step up stimulus as broadly signalled following the Politburo meeting in late July and to take more measures to improve financing channels for developers and lift home sales. We also expect them to provide the necessary lifelines to local governments and facilitate a restructuring of major shadow banking entities in distress. We believe they will still strive to reach their 5% target and do what is necessary to at least put a floor under growth so it does not fall below 4-4½%.
