A day like today when broad USD weakness came inadvertently from EUR strength, it's easy to look at a pair like the USDSEK and think "it's breaking down" after breaking some horizontal support. But what we notice is the pair closed on the 200dma and completed an AB=CD formation. The 8.4900 level is the 50% retracement of the Jan 2021 lows to August highs. We are not buyers (yet) but a move lower and bounce back above the 8.5500 level may trigger a short squeeze we'd want to be part of.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold poised to challenge October´s high at 1,813.80
The US published the preliminary estimate of its Q3 GDP, the country grew a measly 2% in the 3 months to September, missing the expected 2.7% and well below the previous 6.7%. XAU/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, could extend its advance to 1,834.00.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu flip each other for dominance in market capitalization
Dogecoin reclaimed its position as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after being flipped by rival Shiba Inu a few times on October 28. DOGE has posted double-digit gains in the ongoing dog coin rally.
Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index September Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the US economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.