Climate-related migration (internal displacements and cross-border flows) have increased significantly in recent years across Central America. Natural disasters and environmental changes (increasing temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, increasing intensity of storms) affect human mobility through their impact on agriculture (soil degradation, crop failure, declining agricultural yields), access to water resources, destruction of infrastructure and land losses (coastal erosion/flooding, landslides).
Central America’s high climate vulnerability stands in large part from the region’s high dependence on subsistence agriculture for employment, GDP, exports and domestic food security. In Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, more than half of the rural poor live in poverty making them particularly vulnerable to climate events (loss of habitat and livelihoods). From 2018 to 2021, the number of people going hungry in Central America nearly quadrupled, reaching close to 8 million.
Internal population displacements due to natural disasters have at least doubled in most countries across the region, since 2016. Outmigration from the region is also on the rise and climate-related factors are exacerbating pre-existing migration drivers: family ties, insecurity (criminal violence, conflict), political drivers (human rights violation, backsliding democratic governance, political repression), socio-economic determinants (poverty, inequality – both compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic).
Climate events and change act as risk multipliers. Honduras – a country that has experienced the highest percentage change in emigration in the region since 2015 is also the country that has i/the lowest per capita GDP after Nicaragua, ii/ the highest homicide rate in the region, and iii/ has been the most affected by population displacements associated with natural disasters (the number of internally displaced people over the period 2016-2022 relative to the period 2009-15 has increased almost 40-fold). Climate change can force people to leave their homes (e.g. rural-to-urban migration) and then in turn high levels of violence can force them to leave their country.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold price soars as investors see Fed’s July hike as final in current cycle
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers firmly as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed interest rates higher for the final time this year on Wednesday.
BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.
European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps
European Central Bank is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike on Thursday. Lagarde could fan expectations of a September rate hike pause. The ECB decision and Lagarde’s presser likely to ramp up volatility around the Euro.