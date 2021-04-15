In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
The GBPJPY is in a triple top formation and a divergence on MACD and RSI. There's a very promising short but before that happens sellers need to break the neckline of this pattern.
The AUDCAD broke the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders formation and later tested it as the closest support.
The EURCAD bounced off a crucial horizontal resistance with two shooting stars. That’s usually very pessimistic.
The Canadian Dollar Index is in a false breakout from the head and shoulders formation. That is promising for the CAD.
The USDCAD bounced off long-term down trendlines and broke the lower line of the rectangle.
The USDJPY is possibly in a very dangerous bearish reversal.
The AUDUSD denied the long-term sell signal and is aiming lower.
