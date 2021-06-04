This week, Andrew Maguire reveals that Russia is joining China in building huge, undisclosed physical gold reserves. The precious metals expert explains the resulting pressure piled on the BIS and the significant threat posed to dollar hegemony.

As Basel III draws ever closer, Andrew Maguire reveals the BIS is ramping up competitive gold buying ahead of the June 28th implementation date.

A week on, the long-time wholesaler reviews last Friday’s BIS Options Expiry, where the gold price reacted exactly as forecasted in the previous episode.