This week, Andrew Maguire reveals that Russia is joining China in building huge, undisclosed physical gold reserves. The precious metals expert explains the resulting pressure piled on the BIS and the significant threat posed to dollar hegemony.
As Basel III draws ever closer, Andrew Maguire reveals the BIS is ramping up competitive gold buying ahead of the June 28th implementation date.
A week on, the long-time wholesaler reviews last Friday’s BIS Options Expiry, where the gold price reacted exactly as forecasted in the previous episode.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates
EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls
Bad news for the US economy is good for gold – Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 559,000 in May, below 664,000 expected and on top of only meager upward revisions.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely
The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P.