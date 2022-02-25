Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally higher after the rebound on Wall St; Biden again did NOT implement the SWIFT payment system sanctions against Russia; cautious trading seen ahead of the weekend; USD Index declines after prior rise; Kishida commented on the Yen.
General trend
- Western Ukraine now in focus; Nuclear power plant in Chernobyl is also a focal point.
- Various central bankers commented on Ukraine (Fed’s Waller, RBNZ Orr).
- Multiple cos. said to face operational disruptions due to Russia/Ukraine situation (Wilmar International, Sumitomo Electric).
- MSCI commented on the Russia sanctions.
- Japanese cos. continue to delay debt sales on market volatility.
- Financials decline amid sanction concerns.
- US equity FUTs decline after prior rebound.
- Nikkei 225 has extended gain.
- Hang Seng reversed gains.
- Shanghai Composite pared gain.
- PBOC stepped up liquidity injection.
- S&P ASX 200 ended slightly higher.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.1648%; bid-to-cover 3.77x.
- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: Imposing further sanctions on Russia individuals; Unacceptable that China is easing trade restrictions with Russia at this time.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM: Announces travel bans and prohibition on trade with Russia.
- (NZ) S&P affirms New Zealand sovereign rating; Outlook Stable.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.9%.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Will strengthen sanctions against Russia, Will impose controls on semiconductors; Must avoid commenting on decline in Yen.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Russia Invasion shakes the foundation of global order; Warns financial companies on cyber attacks.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min: Confirms will appropriately deal with oil release from national reserves in cooperation with relevant countries and the IEA.
- (JP) Japan Feb Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 1.0% V 0.7%E; CPI (EX-Fresh FoodY/Y: 0.5% V 0.4%E.
- (JP) Japan said to be increasing Gasoline subsidy to ¥25/L beginning in March.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: +¥40.7B v -¥1.91T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥261.9B v -¥29.7B prior.
- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥3.0T v ¥3.0T indicated in 0.00% 2-year JGBs: Avg Yield: -0.0200% v -0.0540% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.56x v 3.87x prior.
- (JP) Japan Dec Final Leading Index CI: 104.8 v 104.3 prelim; Coincident Index: 92.7 v 92.6 prelim.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.1%.
- (KR) South Korea expects Omicron to peak during mid-Mar; sees up to 250K daily cases during the peak phase - South Korea press.
- (KR) South Korea: Confirms to participate in export controls related to Russia; Preparing support measures for impacted companies.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened +0.5%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY300B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY200B prior; Net inject CNY290B v Net inject CNY190B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3346 v 6.3280 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC and Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to finalize details on trade finance platform.
- (CN) China Minister of Science and Tech Wang: China will support scientific research efforts by private companies.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Premier: Will join other countries in putting sanctions on Russia.
- (VN) Vietnam Ministry: to increase imports of Petroleum products in Q2 by 2.4M Cubic Meters to compensate for lowered domestic output.
- (SG) Singapore Jan Industrial Production M/M: -10.7% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 11.6%e.
North America
- (US) US CDC expected to end mask recommendation for most of the US - US press.
- (US) Fed's Waller (Hawk, Voter): Favors 100bps of rate increases by mid year; Ukraine adds to outlook uncertainty; Support balance sheet run off start by no later than July.
- (US) US Wheat futs hit 14-year highs amid focus on Russia and Ukraine.
Europe
- (UR) Ukraine President signs decree on general mobilization.
- (RU) US White House: China ties with Russia are too limited to make an impact; Believes Putin has 'grander' ambitions than Ukraine.
- (RU) US Commerce Dept: US suspends all current Russia export licenses.
- (RU) Russia President Putin and France President Macron had phone call on Thursday (Feb 24th), cites the Kremlin - Press.
- (UK) Feb GfK Consumer Confidence: -26 v -18e (13 month low, largest m/m decline since start of pandemic).
- (RU) Netherlands PM Rutte: May EU Leaders want Russia shut out of SWIFT; More work must be done on possible SWIFT measures.
- (RU) France President Macron: Putin wants to bring us back to age of empires and confrontations; Belarus will be targeted for penalties.
- (UR) Ukraine envoy to Japan: Russia special operation forces seized Chernobyl facility (Old Nuclear Plant) but do not know how to control it.
- (UR) US Department of Defense: US has deployed ~15K troops in last few days, Has >90K service members in the EU.
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Russia Resumes missile strikes at 4AM Local time on Feb 25th; Russia troops stopped from advancing in most directions.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.8%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi +1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +1.2%.
- EUR 1.1228-1.1186 ; JPY 115.62-115.14 ; AUD 0.7204-0.7140 ;NZD 0.6721-0.6686.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,915/oz; Crude Oil +2.3% at $94.92/brl; Copper flat at $4.4975/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
