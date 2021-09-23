Gold falls, Indices rise as Fed ready to hike rates
Gold prices were trading lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ higher, as markets continued to digest yesterday’s Fed announcement.
The Federal Reserve began by confirming it would keep interest rates unchanged, whilst telling markets it would begin to taper its asset purchasing programme, by as earlier as November.
Fed chair Powell stated that this could begin, as long as September's payroll report is “reasonably strong”.
It was also noted that Inflation is now expected to be above the Fed’s target for 4-years, leading to the central bank to potentially hike rates in 2022.
As of writing XAUUSD hit an intraday low of $1,745, with the S&P 500 trading 1.27% higher.
Bank of England lowers growth outlook
It was “Super Thursday '' in the United Kingdom, with the Bank of England holding its own monetary policy meeting.
Like the Fed, the BOE also opted to keep interest rates unchanged, whilst also maintaining its asset purchasing target at £875 billion.
The bank also confirmed that it was revising the country’s growth forecast for the year to 2.1%, down from 2.9%.
Many believe this was a direct result of the Delta variant, which mildly impacted consumer spending in recent months.
GBPUSD surged on the news, climbing to an intraday high of 1.3749, after beginning the day trading at 1.3601.
London’s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower on the news.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD higher in range as stocks run
EUR/USD recovers amid a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Relief news related to the Chinese giant Evergreen boosted sentiment despite tepid data in EU and the US.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
Gold: Risk-on weighs on the bright metal
Gold fell amid a better market mood sending investors into high-yielding assets. Central banks have confirmed they are in the tapering path, despite uncertainty persists. XAU/USD is technically bearish and could test March low at 1,676.73.
ETH bulls are back in the game
Ethereum is back in favor of the bulls after clawing back with two consecutive days of profit. A favorable tailwind is emerging in cryptocurrencies after the more dovish FOMC decision. Expect a return toward $4,000 for ETH.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.