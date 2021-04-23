AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend (exactly like the 3week period from end of March to the beginning of April). We retest the best support 7715/05.
NZDUSD also in an ”up one day, down the next day” trend as we retest first support 7170/60, but overran to 7143.
AUDJPY remains in a 2 month sideways trend. Holding below the 500 weeks moving average at 8440/50 should be negative but the pair do not want to move significantly in any direction at this stage.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD retests best support at 7715/05 (we bottomed exactly at) with another bounce to test minor resistance at 7745/55. Above 7765 look for 7785/90 before resistance at 7815/25. Watch for a high for the day if tested.
Best support again at 7715/05 today. Longs need stops below 7685. A break lower targets 7675 & minor support at 7660/50.
NZDUSD first support at 7160/50. A bounce targets 7190 with strong resistance against 7210/20. Shorts need stops above 7230. A break higher targets 7245/50 &7260/70 with resistance at 7285/90.
First support at 7160/40 but below 7140 targets 7125/15. Further losses target 7090/7080.
AUDJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 8320/00 for the second day. The pair remains in an erratic sideways trend. A break lower risks a slide to support at8240/30. Longs need stops below 8215.
We topped exactly at first resistance at 8380/90 again yesterday. Above 8400 allows further recovery to 8435/45.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.