AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6367
- US employment data is crucial for determining the near-term direction of the Dollar.
- The Australian Dollar benefits from a moderate improvement in risk sentiment and lower US Treasury yields.
- The AUD/USD pair is extending its recovery, testing levels above the important 0.6350 zone.
The AUD/USD has extended its recovery from monthly lows and climbed above 0.6350. This move was driven by a moderate improvement in risk sentiment, a decline in US Treasury yields, and the ongoing correction of the US Dollar. However, the direction of the pair will depend on upcoming US data.
Trade data released on Thursday showed that Australian exports rose by 4% in August after a 2% decline in July, while imports remained unchanged. Although there are positive signs, they are not yet enough to overshadow concerns about China's outlook.
On Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the Financial Stability Review, which assesses the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. No surprises are expected from this report.
More employment data was released in the US on Thursday, with Initial Jobless Claims rising to 207,000, below the market consensus of 210,000. Jobless claims continue to reflect challenges in the labor market. However, the key report will be released on Friday, with the official Nonfarm Payrolls report. The expectation is for an increase of 170,000. Jobs data will be critical for determining the direction of the Dollar and expectations regarding Federal
Reserve monetary policy. However, the trigger for an imminent rate hike would be a rebound in inflation.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is up for the second consecutive day, gaining almost a hundred pips from the monthly lows it reached earlier at 0.6284. Despite the rebound, the overall trend remains bearish, and the technical indicators on the daily chart provide mixed signals, with the Momentum below 100 and the price still far from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
On the 4-hour chart, the pair shows positive momentum with the potential to extend gains while above 0.6340. However, a consolidation under 0.6340 would weaken the Australian Dollar. The pair is currently approaching the resistance area at 0.6375, and above that, the next target stands at 0.6400. The MACD, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Momentum indicators all point to the upside, supporting the bullish bias ahead of the Asian session.
Support levels: 0.6340 0.6315 0.6280
Resistance levels: 0.6400 0.6430 0.6465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to three-day highs above 1.0530 Premium
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and extended its daily recovery toward 1.0550 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as US Treasury yields retreat. As attention turns to Friday's critical US labor market data, the cautious market mood limits the pair’s upside.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2200 on broad USD weakness
After retreating toward 1.2100, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2150. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength despite the bearish action in Wall Street and allows the pair to stretch higher. Market focus shifts to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold reaches lower lows ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in negative territory slightly below $1,820 following an earlier recovery attempt. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Bitcoin ETF approval odds at 70%, says analyst ahead of January deadline
Bitcoin ETF will get approved with a 70% likelihood in January, according to analyst Alex Krüger. Crypto traders are possibly preparing to employ a "Sell the News" strategy to front-run the market, Krüger says.
Rivian Stock News: Convertible debt comes for another EV maker as RIVN plunges 9%
Rivian (RIVN) stock has placed its shareholders on a rollercoaster ride this week. The electric vehicle (EV) producer known for its pickup trucks surged 9.2% on Wednesday only to plunge another 9% in the post-market session when it announced a $1.5 billion convertible debt offering.