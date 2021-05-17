AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7771

Aussie found support in soaring gold prices, now trading at fresh 3-month highs.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.

AUD/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, needs to surpass 0.7820.

The AUD/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses to end the day little changed around the 0.7770 level. A weaker greenback helped the pair to trim early losses, despite the sour tone of equities in the US. Additionally, gold prices soared, with the bright metal hitting $ 1,868.39 a troy ounce, its highest since February 1.

Australia didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Monday, but the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting during the upcoming Asian session. Australian policymakers have kept the monetary policy unchanged but noted that inflation remained subdued despite the better-than-expected economic performance. Lowe & Co anticipated they would review their current monetary policy at their July meeting without providing additional details.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is hovering around a flat 100 SMA, while above the 20 and 200 SMAs, both without bullish strength. The RSI indicator is flat at around 51, while the Momentum eases within positive levels. The main resistance is 0.7820, the level to surpass to grant another leg north.

Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650

Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7860 0.7900