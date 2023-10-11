AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6410
- US Dollar stabilizes after days of declines, fails to rally on hotter US PPI.
- Attention turns to the US Consumer Price Index on Thursday.
- The AUD/USD held above a short-term uptrend line; technical indicators favor some consolidation.
The AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday amid a modest recovery of the US Dollar, particularly after wholesale US inflation data. The Greenback is holding onto recent losses but showing signs of stabilization ahead of crucial US consumer inflation figures.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Kent reiterated that the bank is in the third phase of monetary policy tightening, assessing the impact of rate hikes. He warned that more rate hikes may still be needed. However, the market expects the RBA to keep rates unchanged throughout the end of the year. On Thursday, the Melbourne Institute will release the Survey of Consumer Inflationary and Wage Expectations. In September, the expected annual inflation rate dropped from 4.9% to 4.6%.
In the US, the Producer Price Index (PPI) surprised with an increase in the annual rate from 2% to 2.2%, against the expected decline to 1.6%. The core rate also rose unexpectedly from 2.5% to 2.7%. The Greenback rose modestly after the numbers and then lost momentum after the FOMC minutes.
The minutes showed that members agreed at the September meeting that they should "proceed carefully" and acknowledged two-sided risks. The minutes keep the door open to one more rate hike while also indicating that some members consider no more hikes are needed. The release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday will be crucial. The annual rate is expected to slide from 3.7% to 3.6%. A sharp increase would significantly boost expectations of another hike. Jobless Claims data is also due on Thursday. A slowdown in inflation could add conviction to the ongoing correction of the US Dollar and, combined with a risk-on sentiment, could further boost AUD/USD.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday but rose above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and above 0.6400 during the American session. The daily chart shows the trend is down, but the pair has returned to a familiar range.
On the 4-hour chart, the price rebounded at an upward trendline and remained above the 20-SMA, preserving the bullish short-term outlook. A consolidation above 0.6435 would clear the way for more gains, targeting the 0.6465 area. Above that, the next objective is 0.6500. Technical indicators on the chart suggest a potential correction in the next few hours before attempting another leg higher. A break below 0.6390 would change the outlook to neutral, favoring an extension of the decline initially towards 0.6375. Below that, the next support area is at 0.6340.
Support levels: 0.6395 0.6375 0.6340
Resistance levels: 0.6435 0.6470 0.6500
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0600 after US inflation data
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0600 in the American session on Thursday. The USD preserves its strength and weighs on the pair after latest data from the US showed that the annual CPI inflation held steady at 3.7% in September.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2200 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2200 after the US inflation data came in slightly stronger than expected and provided a boost to the USD. The pair also remains weighed down by the uninspiring macroeconomic data releases from the UK.
Gold retreats below $1,880 as US yields rebound
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Decentralized finance yet to pose ‘meaningful risk’ to stability – EU regulator
DeFi is yet to pose a meaningful risk to overall financial stability but does require monitoring, according to the European Union’s financial markets and securities regulator.
NIO has trouble overcoming 21-day moving average as CPI surprises
NIO stock appears stuck around the $9 price level, close to the 21-day SMA on Thursday. Initially, NIO shares advanced close to 1% before the market opened, but the September CPI read on inflation was higher than expected.