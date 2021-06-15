AUD/USD

The AUD/USD currency pair traded between the 0.7693/0.7723 levels during Monday's trading session. The exchange rate edged higher by 26 pips or 0.33% on Monday.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar could edge lower during the following trading session.

However, the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7721 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.