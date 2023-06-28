Share:

Asia market update: AU CPI comes in soft; Quieter USD/CNH session amid inline fix; US mulls new AI curbs against China.

General trend

- Australia CPI at 5.6% came in 0.5% softer than expected. AUD fell a further 0.5% on top of the overnight 0.6% fall from yesterday’s highs.

- AU 3-yr fell -3bps leading up to the CPI and a further -3bps after the release, overall down to 3.884%.

- AU REITS rose again +1.5% today on the softer CPI data as yields fell.

- Aussie miners hit a near one-week high as iron ore prices during June recovered some 50% of their losses from their March highs, to be at $115.50 per ton.

- China PBOC fix was in-line with market expectations. Traders appeared to test PBOC resolve by immediately pushing USD/CNH up further, taking back more than half of yesterday’s CNH rebound.

- There were several headlines today talking about selling pressure on the Yuan, and what the China Govt might do about it (see China section below).

- Reports from the WSJ of the US considering new curbs on AI to China saw NVIDIA quickly drop -3% and AMD -2.5% A/H.

- However, the negative impact of potential curbs did not extend to Japan chip-related firms; Advantest +3%, Tokyo Electron +2.3%.

- Asian equities were mixed. Today it was the turn of ASX 200 and Nikkei to rise, while the Kospi, Hang Seng and Shanghai fell. The divergence in recent months between HK/China equities versus Japan equities continues.

- US equity FUTs; S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.4%.

Looking ahead

- Tonight US Fed Powell and BOJ Gov Ueda on policy panel @Central Banking Forum in Portugal.

- Thu Japan Consumer Confidence, AU Retail Sales.

- Thu night US initial jobless claims.

- Fri CN Manufacturing PMI, EU inflation rate and unemployment rate.

- Fri night US PCE Core and Personal Spending.

- Holidays this week: Jun 29 Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines closed for Eid-al-Adha.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,122.

- Australia May CPI Y/Y: 5.6% V 6.1%E (slowest annual pace since Apr 2022).

- JPMorgan revises final RBA rate hike call to Aug from Jul [follows softer May Australia CPI data].

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Confirms 2022-23 budget surplus will be larger than expected.

- Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 1.75% Jun 2051 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.1617% v 4.1058% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.20x v 2.28x prior.

- New Zealand PM Hipkins meets with China Pres Xi in Beijing (update).

- New Zealand Fin Min said to have rejected call by RBNZ to explicitly downgrade jobs goal.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,183.

- Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 19,099.

- Hong Kong May Trade Balance (HKD): -26.4B v -33.5Be [overnight update].

- China May Industrial Profits Y/Y: -12.6% v -18.2% prior; YTD Y/Y: -18.8% v -20.6% prior.

- National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Industrial profits impacted by insufficient demand [comments on May data].

- US considers new curbs on AI chip exports to China – WSJ.

- Shanghai Vice Mayor: Shanghai to help firms build AI computing power.

- US Pres Biden says that China has "enormous problems"; Also comments on US economy - financial press.

- China MIIT [Industry Ministry]: Has built >2.84M 5G base stations.

- China State Banks selling of USD could 'ramp up'.

- China Daily: Downward pressure on yuan seen temporary [inline].

- China might find it necessary to introduce some kind of circuit breaker to prevent Yuan slide with stronger Yuan fixings; citing brokerage note from Tier 1 US firm.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY214B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY69B v Net injects CNY37B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2101 v 7.2098 prior (weakest level since Nov 10, 2022).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8% at 32,80.

- FT: Yen decline fuels speculation over government intervention [update].

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- US, Japan officials discussed deeper defense collaboration - US financial press.

- Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Reiterates monitoring FX with 'high' sense of urgency.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) issues Minutes of the 17th Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meeting [overnight update].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,590.

- South Korea May Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.7% v 4.0% prior.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: Domestic economy still faces various uncertainties.

- South Korea June Consumer Confidence: 100.7 v 98 prior (update).

Other Asia

- China reiterates call for Taiwan to remove its travel curbs.

- Singapore said to consider raising deposit insurance to SGD100K from SGD75K (33% increase) - press.

North America

- June Richmond Fed manufacturing index: -7 V -12E; New orders stays neg; Index for future local business conditions increased to 3 from -16.

- May new home sales: 763K V 675KE.

- June consumer confidence: 109.7 V 104.0E (highest since Jan 2022).

Europe

- UK BOE’s Dhingra (dovish dissenter): Core inflation is not a good measure of domestic inflation; Lag between falling PPI and CPI is 1-2 quarters Belarus.

- EU ECB's Simkus (Lithuania): Reiterates we are not done with rates; Too early to say whether there will be a Sept hike but shouldn't exclude the option.

- EU ECB policy makers said to see very little chance they pause rate hikes in July or Sept as inflation remains stubborn.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.7%, ASX 200 +1.1%, Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi -0.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%; Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0942-1.0963 ; JPY 143.74-144.09 ; AUD 0.6620-0.6690 ; NZD 0.6114-0.6170.

- Gold flat at $1,924/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $68.15/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.7797/lb.