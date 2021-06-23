Higher inflation
As expected, the economic recovery in the developed countries has continued since our last update, as the COVID-19 situation is improving (due to vaccines and warmer weather), mass vaccination continues and restrictions are eased gradually. The most important event since last month was the hawkish shift from the Fed. The Federal Reserve now signals two rate hikes in 2023 and seven out of 18 policymakers expect a hike already next year. Simultaneously, the Fed is now openly discussing when to start QE tapering (the bond-buying pace is USD120bn per month currently). The Fed still thinks the higher inflation is transitory so the biggest change, in our view, is that the Fed now expects a stronger labor market recovery, especially when the temporarily higher unemployment benefits expire (no later than early September). US yields and the USD both moved higher, as de facto no one had expected such a major policy shift already now. We think the meeting marked the beginning of the end of the Fed’s very accommodative policy.
The developments in FX markets have been very much in line with our expectations of a stronger USD and weaker SEK and NOK due to higher US real rates. As we wrote last month, the timing of a hawkish shift from the Fed would be very important for markets – we also believe that is the case when the Fed takes the next steps in the gradual removal of accommodation. In addition, we are likely to see a peak in manufacturing both due to the re-opening and tighter monetary and credit policies in China.
We have not made big revisions to our FX forecasts since May. We still expect EUR/USD to move lower targeting 1.15 in 12M. We expect both EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK will move higher from here targeting 10.40 in 12M. EUR/GBP is expected to move down to 0.83 in 12M.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price might rally 60% soon
SafeMoon price has experienced a massive sell-off since June 15 as it deviated below its previous range low established on May 23. However, this deviation is likely to revert to the mean, providing an excellent opportunity for an uptrend.
Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May.