- WTI fades bounce off one-week low below six-week-old resistance line, 100-SMA.
- Eight-day-old support line, fortnight-long horizontal area restrict short-term downside.
- Bulls need validation from $100.70 to retake control.
WTI crude oil prices drop back to $95.50 during Tuesday’s Asian session, after posting the first positive daily closing in four the previous day.
In doing so, the black gold retreats from the 50-SMA while recalling the bears. The downside bias also takes clues from the sluggish MACD and steady RSI.
However, an upward sloping trend line from July 14, around $92.80 by the press time, restricts the quote’s immediate weakness. Also acting as the downside filter is the two-week-old horizontal area near $91.60-80.
Should the WTI bears keep reins past $91.60, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the monthly low of $88.34, also the lowest level since February, can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the upside break of the 50-SMA level, close to $96.15 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the WTI buyers as a convergence of the 100-SMA and a downward sloping resistance line from mid-June appear a tough nut to crack around $98.00.
Even if the quote manages to cross the $98.00 hurdle, the previous weekly high around $100.70 could test the upside momentum before giving control to the bulls.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90%
|Today daily open
|94.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.48
|Daily SMA50
|107.79
|Daily SMA100
|105.96
|Daily SMA200
|93.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.36
|Previous Daily Low
|93.71
|Previous Weekly High
|100.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.77
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.42
