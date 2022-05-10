- WTI remains on the back foot around weekly low, pressured after declining the most in six weeks.
- An absence of extreme RSI conditions joins recent break of previous key supports to keep bears hopeful.
- Bulls need a clear break of ascending trend line from March 30 to retake control.
WTI crude oil prices take offers to refresh weekly low around $100.20, down 1.20% intraday, while extending the previous day’s fall during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The black gold dropped the most on Monday while breaking 50-DMA, an upward sloping trend line from late April, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of February-March upside.
Given the RSI line’s normal behavior, by staying around 50 levels, the latest breakdowns favor WTI sellers as they target a monthly upward sloping support line, near $97.85 by the press time. However, the $100.00 psychological magnet may test the oil bears.
In a case where the commodity prices break the aforementioned support line, a two-month-old horizontal area surrounding $92.50-30 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibo level of $102.25 guards any recovery moves of the black gold. Following that, 50-DMA and the support-turned-resistance from April 25, respectively around 104.20 and $104.95, will lure the buyers.
It’s worth noting, however, that the oil buyers won’t be convinced until the quote stays below a six-week-old ascending resistance line, near $110.80 at the latest.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.33
|Today Daily Change
|-1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05%
|Today daily open
|101.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.16
|Daily SMA50
|104.11
|Daily SMA100
|93.94
|Daily SMA200
|83.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.55
|Previous Daily Low
|101.18
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.58
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.28
