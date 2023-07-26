WTI edges higher beyond $79.00, investors awaits Fed decision

- WTI hovers around $79.20 a barrel, retreating from a three-month high of $79.90.
- The hope of a further Chinese stimulus plan, signs of a tighter oil market boost the WTI price.
- Further rate hikes, the fear of an economic slowdown in the Eurozone might cap the upside for WTI.
- Oil traders will closely watch the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $79.20 mark so far this Wednesday after retreating from $79.90 a barrel, the highest since April 19. The hope of further stimulus plans in China and signs of a tighter oil market bolsters the momentum of WTI. However, the market could turn cautious on Wednesday while investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
WTI has edged higher for four consecutive weeks, with supplies projected to tighten due to curbs by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+. The agreement by OPEC+ to limit supply through 2024 was announced in April and brings the total announced output reductions to over five million barrels per day (bpd), or approximately 5% of global oil production.
Furthermore, positive sentiment prevails ahead of the key events, bolstered by the hope of a further stimulus plan in China. On Tuesday, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Chinese policymakers would take up economic policy adjustments, strengthening confidence and mitigating risks. This, in turn, supports further upside in the WTI price.
On the other hand, the upside for WTI might be limited. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point to 5.25–5.50%. It’s worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand.
Apart from this, the IFO Institute's monthly survey showed on Tuesday that the German Business Climate Index in July decreased from 88.6 to 87.3. This result fell short of the market's estimate of 88.0. Additionally, the Eurozone manufacturing sector's woes worsened in July, with the Manufacturing PMI decreasing to 42.7, below market expectations of 43.5, and June's reading of 43.4. The index reached its lowest level in 38 months. The downbeat data dampens demand for WTI as investors fear the economic slowdown in the region.
Oil traders will keep an eye on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference for fresh impetus. This key event could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Also, the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change, US Advance GDP QoQ, and the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index MoM will be due later this week.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|79.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.99
|Daily SMA50
|72.21
|Daily SMA100
|73.49
|Daily SMA200
|76.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.78
|Previous Daily Low
|78.19
|Previous Weekly High
|77.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.78
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains but struggles at 0.6800, ahead of FOMC’s decision
AUD/USD begins Wednesday’s Asian session with a minimal loss of 0.08% following a positive Tuesday’s session that witnessed the pair gaining 0.78% but failing to climb above the 0.6800 figure after bouncing from a daily low of 0.6725.
EUR/USD bears flirt with multiple supports around mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.1050 amid early Wednesday morning in Asia, fading the bounce off a two-week low marked late Tuesday, as markets await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold keeps bounce off $1,950 support confluence with eyes on Fed
Gold steadies around $1,965 as bulls and bears jostle during the early hours of the key data comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the latest headlines testing the previous optimism about China.
MATIC price is signaling a buying opportunity provided Bitcoin price falls below $29,000
MATIC price recovery was in line with the rest of the market when the cryptocurrency posted over 40% gains in a month from mid-June. In the following days, red candlesticks took over the price action, erasing a significant chunk of the gains registered by the altcoin.
Will July rate hike be one and done for the Fed?
After a short break in June, the Fed is expected to announce its eleventh rate hike. Most analysts think this will be the last rate increase of the tightening cycle that began in March 2022. If the Fed dismisses these rumors and takes more time to assess the effects from previous tightening, the greenback could still gain new traction.