- WTI crude oil struggles to gain traction around $74.20 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
- The softer Chinese growth figure raises concern about an economic slowdown in the nation.
- Saudi Arabia's supply cuts and easing inflation in the US have boosted crude oil prices in recent weeks.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $74.20 mark so far this Tuesday. WTI retreats from around $77 after the weaker-than-expected Chinese growth figure raises concern about an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Chinese Gross Domestic Product came in at 6.3% annually, worse than expected at 7.3% and 4.5% prior. The annual rate was the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021. However, it was considerably skewed by last year's COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other large cities.
On the US-China headline, the US climate envoy John Kerry met China’s climate diplomacy Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday in an effort to rebuild trust between the world's two largest economies. Oil traders will closely watch this headline for a fresh impetus in WTI price. The renewed tensions between the US-China could cap the potential upside in crude oil prices.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's supply cuts and easing inflation in the US have boosted crude oil prices in recent weeks. Russian oil exports are expected to fall by 100,000-200,000 barrels per day (bpd) next month, showing that Moscow is following through on a vow to cut output alongside Saudi Arabia.
Looking ahead, the July US Retail Sales will be released. Also, oil traders will take cues from the weekly official oil inventory data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday and find opportunities around WTI crude oil.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|74.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.91
|Daily SMA50
|71.57
|Daily SMA100
|73.56
|Daily SMA200
|76.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76
|Previous Daily Low
|73.78
|Previous Weekly High
|77.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.67
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
