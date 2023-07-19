WTI consolidates gains above $75.50 amid the hope of a China stimulus plan

- WTI consolidates gains above $75.50 in the early Asian session.
- Market players expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to be nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle.
- China's GDP figure raises concern, but the hope for a stimulus plan boosts the WTI price.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $75.52 mark so far this Wednesday. WTI consolidates gains and bounces off Monday’s low near $73.80 on the possibility of the end of its policy tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the hope for stimulus plans in China.
Market players anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle. "The US Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%–5.50% range on July 26," according to all 106 economists polled by Reuters between July 13 and July 18. It’s worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand.
Talking about data, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that crude oil stockpiles in the United States fell by 797,000 barrels this week after increasing by 3.026 million barrels the previous week.
On the Chinese docket, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at 6.3% annually, worse than expected at 7.3% and 4.5% prior. The data raised concern about an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest oil consumer. However, China’s Commerce Ministry stated on Tuesday that a series of measures will help boost the consumption of household consumer goods and services. This, in turn, supports further upside in the WTI price.
Later in a week, the US Housing Starts and Unemployment Claims will be released. Also, oil traders will watch crude oil inventories data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and closely monitor the headlines surrounding the US-China relationship. The renewed tension between the world’s largest economies would significantly impact the WTI price.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|75.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.15
|Daily SMA50
|71.62
|Daily SMA100
|73.56
|Daily SMA200
|76.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.89
|Previous Daily Low
|73.82
|Previous Weekly High
|77.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.67
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
