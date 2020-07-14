WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc. share price rises on optimism for decision in California

- Analysts raise outlook on WKHS to buy, set $27 as new price target.
- California Air Resource Board designates C-Series vans as zero-emission vehicles.
- Investors hope to ride momentum into Q2 earnings call.
NASDAQ:WKHS finished the trading day 1.71% higher, rising $0.26 per share to close at $15.44. What may be of more interest to investors is the after-hours movement that the stock has seen, rising a further 5.57% after the markets closed today, good for a further $0.86 per share. The green day for the electric vehicle company meant that it outperformed much of its sector today which included rare negative days for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NASDAQ:NIO).
Workhorse Group news: A positive day gives investors hope moving forward
Roth Capitalist analyst Craig Irwin raised his target price for the share to $27 from the previous target of $12. Irwin updated his analysis of the company and called them a potential ‘market leader’ in the electric vehicle delivery industry. While this is a stark contrast to his previous analysis, the share price of Workhorse Group Inc. reflected the optimistic change of heart from the well-known analyst.
Another piece of news that Workhorse revealed today is that they have finally been designated as a zero-emission vehicle by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). This is significant as the designation is a huge step towards qualifying for the California state program where companies can receive monetary incentives for purchasing a zero-emission vehicle under the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck a Bus Voucher Incentive Project or HVIP. Workhorse also revealed that their medium-duty battery electric vehicle is the first of its kind to receive full approval from CARB and the EPA or Environmental Protection Agency. Investors can be optimistic that this influx of good news can carry momentum into the Q2 earnings call which should happen later this summer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.